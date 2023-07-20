‘Love Is Blind’ Star Bartise Bowden Goes Official With New Girlfriend Cait Vanderberry: See Video

Love is Blind‘s Bartise Bowden is officially off the market. Bartise celebrated his 28th birthday over the weekend and hard-launched his relationship with Cait Vanderberry in an Instagram Reel he shared following their celebratory staycation in Dallas. “Huge shoutout to @urby Dallas for hosting me and @coolbeanscait_ for my bday weekend!” he captioned the Reel, which was shared on July 18 and can be seen below. “We had a blast celebrating and can’t wait for our next adventure!”

The video showed several clips from their weekend in Dallas, which started off at BowlGames, a food and entertainment space built around PinToss, a game that fuses bowling, football, and cornhole together. After playing PinToss and munching on some good eats, the couple smiled their way to their apartment while sharing an electric scooter. They then checked into their rental apartment before heading out to a Mexican dinner. They finished the night with Cait singing Bartise “Happy Birthday” and presenting him with the cake the apartment management team left in the fridge for him.

Cait also wished her man a happy birthday on her own Instagram page. Alongside two pics of herself with a drink at The Mexican restaurant and two photos of her posing with Bartise, Cait wrote, “posed vs unposed #cancerseason #birthdayboy @themexicandallas.” She shined in a one-shoulder orange bodycon dress, while Bartise looked handsome in khakis and a pink button-down top.

There is not much known about Cait, but by her Instagram, it’s clear she finds joy in dressing up and posing with a nice cocktail. She also appears to have a booming social life. As for her professional life, a LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to her says she is a customer success manager at a company called Portnox. Her profile says she graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science in biology and minored in sociology and music education. The LinkedIn page says she graduated in 2017.

Bartise made his reality television debut on Love Is Blind Season 3 in Oct. 2022. He proposed to Nancy Rodriguez in the pods, but decided not to marry her when they were both at the alter. He then filmed his second Netflix dating show, The Perfect Match, but did not find his perfect match. The show began streaming in February. After filming the two dating shows, Bartise fathered a son, which he announced on social media in April. It’s not clear who the mother of his child is, but he previously confirmed that they are not together romantically.

“I want to share his life because I am so proud and I’m so proud of his mother,” Bartise said on the Talk’R podcast in May after explaining that he wants to keep his son’s life private, but not secret. “I’m so proud of the relationship that we all have, the three of us together.”