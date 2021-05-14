Olivia Munn’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Dated From Chris Pine To Aaron Rodgers & More

Olivia Munn has preferred to keep many of her relationships private, but she has dated the likes of Chris Pine and Aaron Rodgers. We’ve got Olivia’s complete dating history.

Olivia Munn has never been one to dish or gush about her boyfriends. But she’s had long term high profile romances with the likes of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 37, to a five month fling with handsome Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine, 40. While she’s been linked with hotties, the stunning actress says she’s not interested in marriage. “When I was a kid, my mom would always say to me over and over, ‘Never just grow up, marry a man and become his wife. Always make a name for yourself’,” she told news.com.au in June 2020.

“That’s something that she never really wanted for me, ever. So being married, going to weddings, thinking about my wedding gown, and finding a guy to make my life whole is not the same for me. I feel pretty whole as is,” she added. Here’s a rundown of who Olivia dated, though the 40-year-old actress has stayed true to her word and never married.

Bryan Greenberg

Early on in Olivia’s career, she spent two years with One Tree Hill alum Bryan Greenberg. The two dated from 2007 to 2009 and attended plenty of red carpet events as a couple, including the Kickoff Shopping Party in support of the 7th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on April 29, 2008 in Beverly Hills. But the two never spoke about each other in interviews, and little is known about their relationship and what caused it to end.

Chris Pine

How did this hottie get away? Olivia was linked with the gorgeous Wonder Woman 1984 star for five months, starting in Sept, 2009 following her breakup with Bryan. The two never walked a red carpet or made their romance official in public appearances. They went their separate ways in the winter of 2010, but not before one last romantic dinner together in January of that year, as seen above.

Matthew Morrison

Then a Daily Show correspondent, Olivia was first spotted with the Glee alum during a private Super Bowl dinner in Dallas in Feb. 2011. She and Matthew then took things very public, putting on a PDA show at a Feb. 20, 2011 NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. The pair cuddled, held hands and smooched in the stands. It put everyone on a new couple alert for Olivia and Matthew, 42, but sadly no dating came after the hockey game canoodling.

Joel Kinnamen

Olivia dated Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnamen, 41, for two years, confirming their romance in March 2012 after initially meeting in 2011. The pair hit plenty of red carpets together and was public about their relationship, though neither spoke of it in interviews. They ended on good terms, as according to Us Weekly, the breakup had “A lot had to do with distance. He’s back filming in Toronto and she’s now in L.A. for good.” Joel was starring in The Killing, while Olivia appeared on The Newsroom.

After their split, Joel went on to wed Swedish tattoo artist Cleo Wattenström in 2015, before divorcing in 2018. Olivia congratulated her Robocop star ex on his Jan. 18, 2021 engagement to Swedish swimsuit model Kelly Gale, 25, after he shared a photo of the sweet proposal on Instagram. She left a line of several “100 percent” emojis, as a sign of props to her former sweetie for finding love again.

Aaron Rodgers

Olivia’s most high profile romance came from her three year relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They began dating in 2014, before splitting in 2017. Though they hit plenty of red carpets together and weren’t shy about their dating status, again Olivia never dished directly about Aaron in any interviews. Except for one big rumor which dogged the actress, being that Olivia was responsible for Aaron’s estrangement from his once close-knit family, including parents Edward and Darla, and brothers Jordan and Luke.

“I was friendly with [his brother] Jordan,” Munn told Andy Cohen in May 2018 Radio Andy SiriusXM radio show. “I met the parents only a couple times. Before he and I started dating he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating.” She then added of the Rodgers’ rift, “I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Tucker Roberts

Olivia next dated Philadelphia Fusion e-sports president Tucker Roberts — son of Comcast CEO and billionaire Brian Roberts — beginning in late 2018. She even made him Instagram official — a very rare move for the actress — with a Halloween 2019 photo of the pair. They then made their glamorous public debut by attending the B. Åkerlund and Miranda Dickerson’s A Day of the Dead Celebration in L.A. on November 4, 2019. Later that week, the two were out again at an animal rescue fundraiser. But just as they were making themselves more public, the two split up by the time 2020 rolled around.

John Mulaney

Just four days after news broke on May 10, 2021 that comedian John Mulaney had asked his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler for a divorce, there were reports claiming he’s now dating Olivia. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” the makeup artist said in a statement at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” John had completed a 60 day stay at a Pennsylvania treatment facility on Feb. 25, 2021, after relapsing with alcohol and cocaine.

Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️ — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) December 22, 2020

Olivia and John reportedly met several years ago and remained friendly. When the former Saturday Night Live writer admitted to losing his sobriety in Dec. 2020, Olivia tweeted to him, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.” On Thurs. May 13, PEOPLE reported that the two are now dating. “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” a source close to Mulaney told the publication, adding, “They met at church in Los Angeles.”