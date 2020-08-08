Olivia Munn & Boyfriend Tucker Roberts Split: Couple Ends Relationship After Over A Year Together

After nearly two years together, Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts have unfortunately called it quits. Their breakup was reportedly ‘amicable.’

Say it ain’t so! Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts have sadly split after dating for more than a year. The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 40, and the Philadelphia Fusion president actually split up at the end 2019, according to Us Weekly, and did so amicably. HollywoodLife has reached out to Olivia’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.

Fans speculated that the gorgeous actress and businessman were dating in December 2018, when the couple were spotted shopping together in Beverly Hills. They were holding hands the whole time and positively beaming at each other, so something was clearly up. The twosome celebrated New Year’s Eve together that year, but ultimately kept their relationship fairly private.

In fact, they didn’t even go Instagram official until Halloween 2019. Olivia posted a ton of photos from a party they attended, dressed up as Danny McBride and Edi Patterson‘s characters from HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. The couple were in full ’80s mode; Olivia rocked a hot pink, sequined dress with shoulder pads, her hair done up in curls. Tucker looked spot-on with grey sideburns and a white suit.

If the breakup timeline is correct, then they only went Instagram official about a month before their split, sadly. Olivia previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The couple broke up in 2017 after three years together. Olivia alluded that there were problems in their relationship in an October 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She said in the interview that she had cut “toxic people” out of her life in the past year and a half. “It’s a lesson I think you’re always learning, but I think this year I really applied it, over the last year and a half, of just like, negative, toxic people just don’t have a place in your life,” Olivia said. “So, if you’re around someone that’s always making you feel bad, you know, you don’t need them in your life.