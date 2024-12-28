Olivia Hussey’s Husband: About David Glen Eisley & Her Ex-Husbands

Image Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Hussey Eisley will forever be our Juliet. The late Romeo & Juliet actress died when she was 73 in December 2024, and she is survived by three children and her husband, David Glen Eisley. She and David fell in love and welcomed their daughter, India Eisley, in 1993.

Olivia’s death was announced in an Instagram post that was shared to her account. The caption read, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

The post also acknowledged Olivia’s three kids and her decades-long marriage to David in addition to her “legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts.”

Learn more about Olivia’s current husband and her previous marriages below.

David Glen Eisley

David is a musician, singer and songwriter known for co-writing the ballad “Sweet Victory,” which was famously used in the SpongeBob Squarepants “Band Geeks” episode. David also performed as a vocalist in the bands Sorcery, Giuffria and Dirty White Boy.

In addition to his music career, David is recognized for being the son of actor Anthony Eisley.

While David and Olivia rarely spoke out about their marriage, it was clear that their love was eternal. In 1992, the two posed for a photo shoot together on a motorcycle in Beverly Hills, looking happy as ever.

Akira Fuse

Before finding love with David, Olivia was married to Japanese singer Akira Fuse from 1980 to 1989. The ex-spouses shared their son, Maximilian Fuse, together.

Dean Paul Martin

In 1971, Olivia tied the knot with her first husband, Dean Paul Martin Jr., who was Dean Martin‘s son. Olivia and Dean Jr. shared their child, Alexander Gunther Martin, together.

After Olivia and Dean divorced in 1978, they reportedly remained amicable until he died in a plane crash in 1987.