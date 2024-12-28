Olivia Hussey’s Children: Meet the Late Actress’ Kids

Image Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Hussey Eisley was known for her on-screen talent, but her most important role was being a mom. The late 73-year-old, who died on December 27, 2024, is survived by her three children, Alexander, Maximilian and India. Like her mom, India is a well-known actress, and she confirmed the news of her mother’s death by sharing an announcement that was originally posted to Olivia’s Instagram account.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” the Instagram caption read. “Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

The announcement also acknowledged Olivia’s family: “Olivia leaves behind a loving family — her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Learn more about Olivia’s three children and their family below.

Alexander Gunther Martin

Alex is Olivia’s only child from her marriage to first husband, Dean Paul Martin. The ex-spouses were married from 1971 to 1978 and reportedly remained amicable following their split.

David and Olivia welcomed Alex in February 1973, according to his IMDb profile. He became an actor while growing up and is best known for his performances in Josie and the Pussycats, Can’t Hardly Wait and 21.

Maximillian Hussey Fuse

Max is Olivia’s second child, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Akira Fuse in January 1983. Max has kept a lower profile in the public eye, but his late mom occasionally shared photos of him to her Instagram account. In 2017, she wished Max a “Happy Birthday” by sharing a sweet mother-and-son selfie to her account.

“34 years ago today I had my second son Maximillian Hussey Fuse,” Olivia captioned the post. “He is a shining light in my life and I thank God every day for Max and the love that he fills my life with. I love you Max — thank you for being [sic].”

India Eisley

India is shared by her late mom and father David Glen Eisley. She is their only child. India followed in her mom’s footsteps by pursuing acting and is best recognized for her performance as Ashley Juergens in the hit series The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

India went on to star in multiple productions, including My Sweet Audrina, I Am the Night, American Outlaws and Dead Money.

According to her Instagram account, India and Olivia had a close mother-daughter relationship. India regularly shared posts of both her parents over the years.