Olivia Hussey’s Cause of Death: How the Late Actress Died

Olivia Hussey will always be remembered for her talent and strength. The late Romeo & Juliet star — who made headlines in 2022 for suing Paramount Pictures for $500 million with her co-star Leonard Whiting — died on December 27, 2024. She was 73 years old. Since Hussey battled cancer more than once in life, fans are grieving as they speculate about the cause of her sudden death.

News of Hussey’s death broke after an Instagram post was shared via her verified account. The caption read, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts,” the Instagram post read. “As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Learn about Hussey and how she died below.

Olivia Hussey’s Cancer Battle

In 2008, Hussey was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she had a double mastectomy. Less than 10 years later, the Black Christmas actress’ cancer returned, and she underwent chemotherapy and radiation to remove a tumor that was located between her heart and her lungs, according to The Independent.

Olivia Hussey’s Cause of Death

Hussey’s cause of death was not revealed in the statement that was posted to her Instagram account. However, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that it’s “believed” she died from cancer.

Was Olivia Hussey Married?

Hussey was married three times throughout her life. Her first marriage was to Dean Paul Martin. The ex-spouses were married from 1971 to 1978. Hussey went on to marry her second husband, Akira Fuse, in 1980. They divorced in 1989. In 1991, Hussey married her husband, David Glen Eisley.

Did Olivia Hussey Have Children?

Hussey is survived by her three children, Alexander Gunther Martin, Maximillian Hussey Fuse and India Eisley. She shared Alex with her ex-husband Martin and shared Max with her second husband, Fuse. The late Death on the Nile star welcomed India with husband Eisley in 1993.

Like her mother, India Eisley is also an actress.