Olivia Hussey’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Star Had

Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

Olivia Hussey was best known for portraying the highly coveted role of Juliet in the 1968 Paramount Pictures film Romeo & Juliet. After that, the British-Argentine actress went on with her career and found success in multiple film roles, likely advancing her net worth. In December 2024, Olivia unfortunately died when she was 73. An Instagram post from Olivia’s verified account confirmed the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” the caption read. “Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

The Instagram post also pointed out that Olivia is survived by her children, Alex, Max and India. She shared India her husband, David Glen Eisley.

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts,” the announcement concluded. “As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Learn more about Olivia’s life and career, in addition to her Romeo & Juliet lawsuit and net worth, below.

Who Was Olivia Hussey?

Aside from Romeo & Juliet, Olivia was also recognizable in the movies Black Christmas and Death on the Nile. She also did voice over work for Star Wars video games, including Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Star Wars: Force Commander and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

What Was Olivia Hussey’s Net Worth?

As of December 2024, Olivia had a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Did Olivia Hussey Make From Romeo & Juliet?

Olivia previously claimed that she was paid £1,500 ($2,200) for Romeo & Juliet during a 2023 interview with Variety. At the time, she told the publication, “Everyone says, ‘You must be so well off — you were in a classic [film].’ And we say, ‘No, we didn’t get paid for that.’ We got minimum. We were always broke. I felt exploited, really. Looking back on all of that, Leonard and I, we felt exploited throughout.”

Olivia and her co-star, Leonard Whiting, filed a $500 million sexual harassment and exploitation lawsuit against Paramount Pictures in 2022 for the nude scene that she and Leonard had in the movie. Olivia was 15 years old when she filmed the scene. The case was dismissed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2023.