Olivia Hussey’s Cancer Battle: All About Her Health

Olivia Hussey died years after her cancer returned. The late 73-year-old Romeo & Juliet star was 73. An announcement confirming the news was shared to Hussey’s Instagram account on December 27, 2024, and it pointed out that she “went peacefully at home” and was surrounded by her family.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” the Instagram caption read. “Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals. Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry.”

Hussey landed her breakout role in the 1968 film adaptation of Romeo & Juliet when she was just 15. After that, she went on to star in multiple on-screen roles, including in Death on the Nile and Black Christmas. In 2022, Hussey and her Romeo & Juliet co-star, Leonard Whiting, sued Paramount Pictures for $500 million for alleged sexual harassment and exploitation regarding their brief nude scene in the film. The case was dismissed in 2023.

Below, learn more about Hussey’s health and her battle with cancer.

Olivia Hussey’s Cancer Battle

Hussey was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. She underwent a double mastectomy as a result. In 2017, her cancer returned, and Hussey had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment to remove a tumor that was located between her heart and lungs, according to The Independent.

How Did Olivia Hussey Die?

Hussey’s official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. However, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that it’s “believed” she died of cancer.

What Was Olivia Hussey’s Net Worth?

After starring in multiple productions and doing voice over work for several Star Wars video games, Hussey increased her net worth to $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.