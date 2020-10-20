‘Now & Then’ Cast Transformations: See Demi Moore Then & Now After 25 Years & More

‘Now and Then’ turns 25 years old today, if you can believe it. Even after more than two decades, this movie is so near and dear to fans’ hearts. See Demi Moore, Christina Ricci, and more cast members then and now.

Now and Then is one of those coming-of-age films that never gets old. The movie, written by Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King, was released on Oct. 20, 1995. It’s been 25 years, and the female-led cast is still so incredibly beloved.

Most of the cast went on to have more incredible roles and opportunities. Unfortunately, Ashleigh Aston Moore, who played young Chrissy, died in 2007 at 26. See the rest of the cast’s transformations and find out where they are today.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, 57, starred as the older version of Samantha Albertson in Now and Then, which she also produced. In the same month of Now and Then’s release in Oct. 1995, Demi played Hester Prynne in The Scarlet Letter. Demi became the highest-paid actress in film history when she starred in Striptease for $12.5 million in 1996. She has starred in other films like G.I. Jane, Bobby, Margin Call, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and more. She voiced the role of Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame movies. Demi has had recurring roles in Empire and Brave New World. She is set to star in the Amazon series Dirty Diana, based on the hit podcast.

Demi was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. They remain friends and have three kids together: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. She was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith, 63, starred as the glamorous adult version of Tina “Teeny” Tercell. The same year as Now and Then, Melanie starred in the miniseries Buffalo Girls and earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. She’s starred in films over the years like Lolita, Crazy in Alabama, and more. She made her Broadway debut in the Chicago revival in 2003. She took a break from film in the early 2000s but returned in the 2010s. She starred alongside her now-ex Antonio Banderas in the movie Autómata in 2014 and played an acting coach in James Franco’s The Disaster Artist in 2019. Melanie most recently starred in the 2020 movie The High Note with her daughter, Dakota Johnson.

A year after Now and Then, Melanie and Don Johnson divorced after 7 years of marriage. She married Antonio in 1996, and they divorced in 2015. They have a daughter, Stella Banderas. Melanie also has a son, Alexander, from her first marriage to Steven Bauer.

Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell, 58, starred as the no-nonsense older version of Roberta Martin. After Now and Then, Rosie hosted her own talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, from 1996 to 2002. She won a number of Emmys over the course of its run. She was a co-host on The View from 2006 to 2007. She returned for 5 months in 2014. Rosie starred in the Showtime comedy SMILF from 2017 to 2019. She’s had a number of TV and movie roles over the years. Rosie recently starred with Mark Ruffalo in the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True.

Rosie adopted her first child, Parker, in 1995. She married Kelli Carpenter in 2004 when San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom authorized the granting of marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Rosie and Kelli have four children: Parker, Chelsea, Blake, and Vivienne. Rosie and Kelli’s marriage was one of the thousands of same-sex marriages annulled by the California Supreme Court that same year. Their relationship came to an end in 2007. Rosie married Michelle Rounds in 2012. They adopted a daughter named Dakota. Rosie and Michelle’s divorce was finalized in 2015. Michelle tragically died by suicide in 2017.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson, 63, starred as the lovable but overbearing Chrissy Dewitt. Since Now and Then, Rita has starred in movies like Jingle All the Way, Runaway Bride, It’s Complicated, and Larry Crowne. She’s had recurring roles on The Good Wife and Girls. She notably produced the 2002 hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Rita has released a number of albums, with her latest, Halfway to Home, being released in 2019. She made her Broadway debut playing Roxie Hart in the Chicago revival in 2006.

Rita has been married to Tom Hanks since 1988. They have two kids together, Chet and Truman. In March 2020, Tom announced that he and Rita had contracted COVID-19 while in Australia. They recovered and returned to the U.S. later that month.

Gaby Hoffmann

Gaby Hoffmann, 38, starred as the teen version of Samantha Albertson. Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Gaby had a number of roles in films. She starred in a number of Broadway plays, including 24 Hours Plays and Surburbia. Gaby had a recurring role on Girls from 2014 to 2017. She played Ali Pfefferman in the Amazon series Transparent from 2014 to 2019. Gaby has a daughter with longtime boyfriend Chris Dapkins.

Thora Birch

Thora Birch, 38, starred as the younger version of Melanie’s character, Teeny. She gained wider recognition playing Jane Burnham in the 1999 film American Beauty. She starred in the 2001 film Ghost World and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. She also received an Emmy nomination for her role in Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story. Thora took a break from acting in the mid-2000s. She has since returned to acting and has had the notable recurring role of Gamma/Mary on The Walking Dead.

Christina Ricci

The same year she played young Roberta, Christina Ricci, 40, also starred in Casper. She went on to star alongside Johnny Depp in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Sleepy Hollow. She received rave reviews for her performance in the 2003 drama Monster. Christina notably guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy in 2006 during a two-part episode. She has also starred in shows like Pan Am, Z: The Beginning of Everything, and more. Her latest film is Percy, which was released in Oct. 2020. Christina married James Heerdegen in 2013, and they have a son together. Christina filed for divorce in July 2020.

Ashleigh Aston Moore

Ashleigh Aston Moore starred as young Chrissy Dewitt. After Now and Then’s release, she appeared in movies The Grave and A Friend’s Betrayal. Her last role was in 1997. It was a guest spot on Touched by an Angel. Ashleigh died in 2007 from an accidental heroin overdose. She was 26 years old.