Nicole Scherzinger’s Hottest Bikini Photos: See Her Slaying In Swimsuits At The Beach & More

Nicole Scherzinger has been soaking up the sun and slaying in two-pieces! Check out the singer and dancer’s incredible bikini looks from her fun and flirty pics with BF Thom Evans and so many more!

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to work a two-piece. The stunning former Pussycat Doll has been posting some incredible bikini pics on her Instagram account, and her legions of fans are taking notice. Regardless of the season, time, or place, Nicole can strut her stuff in a bikini with total effortlessness.

The star’s Instagram account is full of sexy snaps, featuring Nicole in string bikinis, strapless striped two-pieces and so many more. Of course, there are just so many photos to choose from when it comes to Nicole’s best. But we have set ourselves the task of choosing quite a few that perfectly show off why Nicole is such a bikini queen! Check out some of her best swimsuit photos from Instagram below!

Nicole With Her BF

Nicole appeared to have such a “happy Sunday” on November 8 when she posted this stunning photo with her hunky BF, Thom Evans. The couple cozied up together on the beach and posed for a sweet snap that Nicole shared with her legions of adoring fans. In the photo, Nicole sported a leopard print two-piece and looked so stunning. “Happy Sunday everyone,” she captioned the image with a blue heart emoji.

Nicole Says Hello To Fall

Just because summer is over, doesn’t mean you have to put the bikinis away. Nicole totally proved that when she took to her Instagram account on October 27 and strut her stuff on the sand. The stunning star fashioned a strapless red and white striped two-piece and radiated that perfect golden hour glow. “Goodbye summer…hello fall,” she captioned the two photos with a slew of emojis.

Nicole In Her LBB

You’ve heard of a LBD — little black dress — well how about a LBB — little black bikini?! Nicole showed off her fit figure in the above October 25 carousel post, posing in a black two-piece following a workout session in Hawaii. The gorgeous celeb posed-up after an intense exercise with two trainers, thanking them for their “training method” and the enriching “experience.”

Nicole In White

Some days you have to start with a sweat. In these October 20 snaps, Nicole showed off her physique in a white two-piece while breaking a sweat in the sauna. Nicole seriously posed-up a storm in the series of photos, and totally glistened in the morning sunlight! “Rise and sweat,” she began her caption. “Infrared saunas not only reduce inflammation but also boost circulation, metabolism and help detox the body.”

Nicole Stuns In The Sand

In this September 2 post, Nicole put a whole new spin on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP.” The beauty posed on the sand wearing a grey two-piece and gave her fans so much life. Nicole looked absolutely flawless in the images captured by her beau and left a cheeky caption for admirers to read. “#WAP: Wet A** PussyCAT DOLL,” she wrote alongside the images.