6 Stars Expertly Dancing In Bikinis: Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Scherzinger & More

Nothing says ‘summer’ quite like dancing in a bikini by the pool. Here are 6 of our fave celebs busting a move in their swimsuits.

Our favorite Hollywood A-listers are making the most of the summer while in quarantine. With bars, clubs and restaurants across the country closed, celebs are creating their own parties in their backyards! Whether it’s Vanessa Hudgens busting a move in a gold swimsuit to a classic Pussycat Dolls song, or “Juice” hitmaker Lizzo twerking in the pool, here are 6 stars busting a move while rocking bikinis!

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her moves in a barely-there string bikini when she took to Instagram on Aug. 10. The 31-year-old High School Musical alum channelled the Pussycat Dolls as she danced to the girl group’s 2006 hit, “Buttons”. The poolside performance was totally in sync with her pals, choreographer Bobby Newberry and music producer GG Magree, 31. Vanessa captioned the short clip, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my only friend that teaches me tik tok choreo. I love you @bobbynewberry and wish u nothing but the best in the year to come.”

Nicole Scherzinger

Things are heating up between Nicole Scherzinger, 42, and her new boyfriend Thom Evans. The couple showed off their dance moves in a video filmed on the beach in Portugal, and the former Pussycat Dolls singer showed off her toned figure in a pale pink bikini as she danced along to “Lion Lover” by Dan Stevens from the Netflix series Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.

Lizzo

“Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo is always living her best life! In this clip, she rocked a pink and blue bikini while showing off her bootylicious twerking. The fun video was accompanies by a caption with a great message. She wrote, “Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body. Now twerk w me.” We love to see it!

Elizabeth Hurley

British beauty Elizabeth Hurley looked half her age when she flaunted her beach bod in a flattering blue and white striped bikini. The Gossip Girl star posted the clip to Instagram on May 25, as she promoted her new swimwear line ahead of Memorial Day. She threw her arms above her head as was all smiles while jumping and twirling in the air!

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is a whole mood. She shared a clip of herself dancing in a bikini and a cowboy hat, set to the tune of Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy”. She rocked a red, white and blue two-piece and a beige cowboy hat as she danced in her house and showed off her incredibly fit physique. This is the kind of energy we all need!

Miley Cyrus

@mileycyrus Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini ….. @noahcyrus new EP out now! #EndOfEverything ♬ original sound – mileycyrus

Bikini queen Miley Cyrus supported her little sister, Noah Cyrus, by dancing in a TikTok video set to the tune of her new EP, The End of Everything. The former Disney Channel star rocked a black bikini, and strutted her stuff down the steps in her backyard before shaking her hips. “Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini,” Miley captioned the video.