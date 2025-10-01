Nicole Kidman’s Ex-Boyfriends & Husbands: Her Dating History

Nicole Kidman has built a remarkable career as one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, starring in unforgettable films like Moulin Rouge!, Cold Mountain, The Others, and Eyes Wide Shut. Away from the spotlight, her personal life has often drawn just as much attention, with romances and marriages that have kept her in the public eye for decades. From her high-profile union with Tom Cruise to her longtime marriage to Keith Urban, Nicole has experienced love in many forms.

In the past, she reflected on the importance of nurturing a relationship, telling PEOPLE that lasting love comes down to always contributing to what she and Keith called the “us.” But in September 2025, after nearly 20 years together, Nicole filed for divorce from the country music star, marking the end of an era in her love story.

Find out more about Nicole’s romantic history below.

Who Is Nicole Kidman Married To?

Nicole was married to country star Keith, who, like her, is originally from Australia. The two first met at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles in 2005 and exchanged numbers, though Keith didn’t call her for four months. “I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true!” Nicole joked to Ellen DeGeneres in 2017.

When Keith finally did call, the pair began dating and quickly fell in love. They got engaged in May 2006, with Nicole confirming the news at the 30th Anniversary Gala for the United Nations Development Fund for Women, telling PEOPLE, “He’s actually my fiancé. I wouldn’t be bringing my boyfriend.” Just a month later, on June 25, 2006, the couple tied the knot in Sydney, Australia, in a romantic ceremony where Keith serenaded his bride with his song “Making Memories of Us.”

Their marriage lasted nearly two decades, and though they faced challenges — including Keith’s battle with addiction, during which Nicole staged an intervention — they often appeared inseparable and supportive of one another. The couple welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose in 2008 and Faith Margaret in 2010, and were regularly seen by each other’s side at premieres, concerts, and family milestones.

Why Did Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise Divorce?

Before she said “I do” with Keith, Nicole was famously married to Tom. The former couple exchanged vows in 1990 after first meeting on the set of Days of Thunder. In 1992, they adopted their daughter Isabella shortly after her birth and in 1995, they adopted their son Connor shortly after his birth.

Nicole and Tom often supported each other at various premieres for their films and even teamed up in Eyes Wide Shut, but by February 2001, Tom filed for divorce from Nicole. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in the filing, but former Scientologist Mike Rinder claimed in 2022 that the church played a role in their breakup. He said it created a “distance” between them and alleged that the Church of Scientology wiretapped Nicole’s phone to monitor her influence on Tom, who is one of the religion’s most important members.

The church denied Mike’s claims in a September 2022 statement. “The Church never ordered or participated in any illegal wiretapping,” the statement read. “Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty. He supports himself by orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and its leader through false police reports, incendiary propaganda and fraudulent media stories.”

Who Was Nicole Kidman Secretly Engaged To?

After her marriage with Tom and before her marriage with Keith, Nicole was secretly engaged to Lenny Kravitz in 2003. She confirmed the engagement when talking about working with his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, on the HBO series Big Little Lies.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy,” she told Vanity Fair in 2017. “I get engaged and I get married—that’s my thing,” she also joked.

According to a People report, Nicole and Lenny met “when she rented his Manhattan apartment in the summer of 2003 . . .” They reportedly split in December 2003 after spending Thanksgiving together at his Miami, FL home. “She will always be someone in my life,” Lenny said about Nicole.

Does Nicole Kidman Have Kids?

Nicole shares two adoptive children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband Tom. She also shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with Keith.