Why Did Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise Divorce? Inside the Reason for Their Split

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s divorce is etched into Hollywood history. The pair’s split in the early 2000s became one of the most famous celebrity breakups, and the Undoing actress has opened up about their past marriage several times over the years. More than 20 years later, fans still want to know why Tom and Nicole got a divorce after everyone believed they had the perfect love.

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Divorce?

During a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole explained that the reason why she and Tom didn’t work out was because she was “so young” when they got married. The duo tied the knot in 1990.

“You know, with no disrespect to what I had with Tom, I’ve met my great love now,” she explained at the time, referring to her current husband, Keith Urban. “And I really did not know if that was going to happen. I wanted it, but I didn’t want it for a while, because I didn’t want to jump from one relationship to another. I had a lot of time alone, which was really, really good, because I was a child, really, when I got married. And I needed to grow up.”

While reflecting on her former relationship with the Top Gun star, the Aquaman actress recalled how reliant they both were on each other.

“There is something about that sort of existence that, if you really focus on each other and you’re in that bubble, it’s very intoxicating, because it’s just the two of you,” Nicole noted. “And there is only one other person that’s going through it. So, it brings you very close, and it’s deeply romantic.”

While Nicole has maintained the reason for their split was age, multiple outlets and other sources have claimed that it was due to Tom’s ties with the Church of Scientology. However, neither Nicole nor Tom has publicly confirmed this.

Did Tom Cruise Break Up With Nicole Kidman?

In 2001, the Mission Impossible franchise star filed for divorce from the Academy Award winner and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Throughout the years, many have speculated over who was the one to end the marriage.

After finalizing the divorce from Tom, Nicole was photographed walking out of her attorney’s office looking enthusiastic and, what some claimed, relieved. However, it’s still unclear whether or not she was reacting to the divorce.

Have Many Kids Do Nicole and Tom Have?

During their marriage, Nicole and Tom adopted two children: Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony. Despite rumors claiming that Nicole doesn’t have any relationship with Isabella or Connor, Isabella cleared the air in 2016 during an interview with New Idea. At the time, she said, “Of course we talk, they’re my parents.”

In 2018, Nicole spoke with Who magazine about Isabella and Connor’s ties to scientology. “I’m very private about all that,” Nicole pointed out. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is. … They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”