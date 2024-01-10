Nicole Kidman’s Relationship History: From Her Tom Cruise Marriage to Life With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman, 56, is best know as an Australian actress in many successful films and television series. Some of them include Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, Cold Mountain, and Moulin Rouge! When she’s not spending time filming, however, she’s busy maintaining a personal life that has included various romances over the years. From a marriage to Tom Cruise to her current marriage to Keith Urban, the beauty has been lucky enough to have different love stories throughout her lifetime.

As far as what makes a romance successful? Nicole told PEOPLE it’s all about “contributing” to the bond. “I think it’s knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the ‘us.’ You go, ‘Does this work for us?’ ” she said, when gushing over her romance with Keith. “When you make an us, it’s yours together — that’s what you create.”

Find out more about Nicole’s romantic history below.

Who Is Nicole Kidman Married To?

Nicole is currently married to Keith. He is a country singer who, like her, is originally from Australia. The two first met at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 and exchanged numbers, but Keith waited four months to call her. “I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true!” Kidman told host Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “He didn’t call me for four months.”

The lovebirds went on to date after the first phone call, and eventually got engaged around May 2006. Nicole announced the engagement when she attended the 30th Anniversary gala for the United Nations Development Fund for Women around the same time. “He’s actually my fiancé. I wouldn’t be bringing my boyfriend,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Nicole and Keith got married on June 25, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. The bride reportedly walked down the aisle alongside with her father, Antony, as the organist played Wagner‘s “Bridal Chorus.” The groom also serenaded her with a rendition of his song “Making Memories of Us” at the reception.

Although the lovebirds have gone through some ups and downs, including the time when Nicole staged an intervention for Keith, who struggled with alcohol abuse, they have remained strong. They welcomed their daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008, and their second daughter, Faith Margaret, on December 28, 2010. Since then, they’ve continued enjoying a successful marriage and have supported each other in more ways than one. From attending events with each other to being there for each other in hard times, like the death of Nicole’s father, these two are definitely an inspiration to couples everywhere.

Why Did Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise Divorce?

Before she said “I do” with Keith, Nicole was famously married to Tom. The former couple exchanged vows in 1990 after first meeting on the set of Days of Thunder. In 1992, they adopted their daughter Isabella shortly after her birth and in 1995, they adopted their son Connor shortly after his birth.

Nicole and Tom often supported each other at various premieres for their films and even teamed up in Eyes Wide Shut, but by February 2001, Tom filed for divorce from Nicole. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, in the filing, but former Scientologist Mike Rinder claimed in 2022 that the church played a role in their breakup. He said it created a “distance” between them and alleged that the Church of Scientology wiretapped Nicole’s phone to monitor her influence on Tom, who is one of the religion’s most important members.

The church denied Mike’s claims in a September 2022 statement. “The Church never ordered or participated in any illegal wiretapping,” the statement read. “Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty. He supports himself by orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and its leader through false police reports, incendiary propaganda and fraudulent media stories.”

Who Was Nicole Kidman Secretly Engaged To?

After her marriage with Tom and before her marriage with Keith, Nicole was secretly engaged to Lenny Kravitz in 2003. She confirmed the engagement when talking about working with his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, on the HBO series Big Little Lies.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy,” she told Vanity Fair in 2017. “I get engaged and I get married—that’s my thing,” she also joked.

According to a People report, Nicole and Lenny met “when she rented his Manhattan apartment in the summer of 2003 . . .” They reportedly split in December 2003 after spending Thanksgiving together at his Miami, FL home. “She will always be someone in my life,” Lenny said about Nicole.

Does Nicole Kidman Have Kids?

Nicole shares two adoptive children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband Tom. She also shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with Keith.