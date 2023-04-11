Nicholas Hoult’s Girlfriend: Meet Bryana Holly & Learn More About His Past Relationships

Nicholas Hoult is a British actor.

He previously dated actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Dianna Aaron.

He’s currently dating model Bryana Holly.

Sorry ladies, Nicholas Hoult is taken! The Renfield star, 33, has been in a happy relationship with Playboy model Bryana Holly, 29, since 2017. Bryana is the mother of Nicholas’ 5-year-old son, and the family of three lives a pretty private life together, even though Nicholas is in the spotlight because of his accomplished acting career.

Before he found love with Bryana, Nicholas dated actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Dianna Agron. But it was Bryana who ultimately stole Nicholas’ heart! Here is everything you need to know about Nicholas’ current partner and his exes.

Bryana Holly

Bryana Holly is a Playboy model. She’s signed to the modeling agencies Wilhelmina and No Ties Management. Bryana shares a lot of her modeling shots on her Instagram, where she has over 1 million followers.

Bryana started dating Nicholas in early 2017. A year later, they welcomed their first child together, a son, in April 2018. “They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited,” an insider told PEOPLE after the couple became parents. Nicholas did not talk about his life as a dad until he did an interview with Evening Standard in January 2019. “The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything,” the Mad Max: Fury Road star said. “It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.”

In February 2020, Holly posted the first photo of her son, whose name still hasn’t been revealed. She used a heart emoji to block out his face in the image. The proud mom held her baby boy at a fair, and called him her “forever valentine,” in the caption. Holly has continued to hide her son’s face on Instagram

The last time Nicholas talked about fatherhood was on James Corden‘s talk show in May 2020. “I’m loving it,” the actor said. “It’s mad. It’s a learning curve, isn’t it? There’s a lot to take in. But overall, it’s like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood.” Nicholas also joked that he “can’t convince” his son to do anything he says.

Since becoming parents, Nicholas and Holly still have made time for date nights just the two of them. The couple attended a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2023 where they sat courtside. It’s unclear if Nicholas and Bryana have gotten engaged.

Jennifer Lawrence

Nicholas Hoult met Jennifer on the set of X-Men: First Class back in 2010, and the young actors started dating fairly quickly. While the co-stars did part ways momentarily in 2013, they were soon back together again, and the relationship progressed into a lengthy five-year romance.

In a May 2014 interview, Jennifer opened up about why the relationship worked for them. “When we’re busy, we agree to mutually ignore each other,” the Oscar winner confessed to Marie Claire via CBS News. “Not completely, but neither of us gets mad when the other doesn’t text back or call. Life’s super-busy. Obviously you know what they’re doing, and you trust them. We’re so young that it would almost be like if we lived in the same city, what would happen? We’d be living together. At least this way he’s in the same boat as I am: We can go out and have our own lives and know that we have each other.”

Nicholas and Jennifer ultimately broke things off in August of 2014, but reunited to co-star in X-Men franchise movies Apocalypse in 2016 and Dark Phoenix in 2019. Jennifer is now married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney. They have a son who was born in February 2022.

Dianna Agron

Nicholas enjoyed a few date nights with Dianna in London in 2015. At the time, The Sun reported that Nicholas had been friends with the Glee star “for a long time,” before their relationship turned romantic. “Nicholas is very low key so at first, Dianna would just tag along with him to the pub and she’d be part of the gang,” the source claimed. “No one thought much of it but recently they’ve become quite loose and are behaving quite couply.”

Nicholas and Dianna’s romance was short-lived, and Dianna moved on with Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall. They got married in October 2016 but divorced four years later.