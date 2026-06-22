Are Mika Abdalla & Josh Heuston From ‘Off Campus’ Dating?

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Could two Off Campus co-stars have found love off set? Fans have been obsessed with the cast’s off-screen relationships ever since the show’s first season premiered on Prime Video. And one of the biggest questions circulating the internet right now is whether Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are dating.

The speculation comes just weeks after Mika’s split from her former fiancé, fellow actor Jake Short. As social media clips and red-carpet interviews continue to fuel romance rumors, many viewers are wondering if there’s more than friendship between these two.

Here’s everything we know about Mika’s breakup and the dating rumors that have taken over social media.

Why Did Mika Abdalla & Her Fiancé Jake Short Break Up?

Mika and Jake ended their engagement after about five years of dating. News of their split was confirmed in June 2026 when a rep for Mika released a statement saying that the pair were “no longer together” but remained on friendly terms and were supportive of each other.

The former couple first met while working on the 2022 teen comedy Sex Appeal. They got engaged in 2025.

While the breakup surprised many fans, neither Mika nor Jake has publicly revealed a specific reason for ending their relationship. But in the weeks following the announcement, old conversations and podcast appearances resurfaced featuring the pair’s dynamic, sparking online discussions about their relationship.

Who Does Josh Heuston Play in Off Campus?

Josh plays Justin Kohl in season 1 of Off Campus. The Australian actor brought the character to life from Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series, though the television version differs from the original source material, as expected with most book-to-screen adaptations.

In the Prime Video series, Justin is a talented musician whose storyline becomes intertwined with several central characters. Josh’s performance quickly made him a fan-favorite.

Before landing the role, Josh was already known for projects including Heartbreak High, Dune: Prophecy and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Is Mika Abdalla Dating Her Off Campus Co-Star Josh Heuston?

At the moment, neither Mika nor Josh has confirmed that they are dating.

Relationship rumors began circulating shortly after Mika’s breakup became public. Fans noticed her and Josh’s playful interactions during the Off Campus press tour and pointed to their chemistry in interviews.

this insane hard launch pic.twitter.com/q9mnr63AW9 — brooke (@conradfshr) June 22, 2026

But one of the most jaw-dropping social media posts was when an X user tweeted a photo of two people — who looked like Josh and Mika — cozying up in Paris. The photo was taken from behind, so it’s unclear if it was an image of the co-stars.