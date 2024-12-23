Who Is Luigi Mangione’s Lawyer? 5 Things About Karen Friedman Agnifilo

Image Credit: Getty Images

Luigi Mangione became a household name overnight after he was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, the late CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Karen Friedman Agnifilo is representing Mangione as his defense lawyer. Now that Mangione has been extradited to New York City from Pennsylvania, the Ivy League graduate’s trial should take place soon. Shortly after he was brought to New York, the scene of his alleged crime, Friedman Agnifilo spoke up in court.

“I am very concerned about my client’s right to a fair trial in this case. He is being prejudiced by some statements being made by government officials,” Friedman Agnifilo told Judge Carro, according to The Independent. “There’s a wealth of case law guaranteeing his right to a fair trial. But none of the safeguards have been put in place yet here. In fact, that’s just the opposite of what’s been happening.”

Friedman Agnifilo further claimed that government officials “are literally treating [Mangione] like some sort of political fodder, like some sort of spectacle.” She then pointed out Mayor Eric Adams‘ behavior and subtly hinted at his indictment.

“He was on display for everyone to see in the biggest staged perp walk I’ve ever seen in my career. It was absolutely unnecessary,” Friedman Agnifilo continued. “And what was the New York City mayor doing at this press conference? That just made it utterly political. And frankly, your honor, the mayor should know more than anyone of the presumption of innocence that he, too, is afforded dealing with his own issues.”

Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Friedman Agnifilo below.

Karen Has 30 Years of Experience

According to Friedman Agnifilo’s website, she has three decades of experience in criminal justice.

Karen Worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

She worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from 2014 through 2021, where she spearheaded “prosecuting high-profile violent crime cases, including complex cases involving a mental health component, as well as cold case homicides,” according to her website. Furthermore, Friedman Agnifilo helped create the DA’s office’s Human Trafficking Unit, Hate Crimes Unit, Antiquities Trafficking Unit, Terrorism Unit and Cybercrimes and Identity Theft Bureau. She also worked on the construction of Manhattan’s first Mental Health Court.

Karen Has a Private Practice

After leaving her position at the Manhattan DA’s Office, Friedman Agnifilo opened her private practice. Per her website, the attorney focuses on representing clients in employment disputes as well as civil and criminal matters in state and federal courts.

Karen Went to UCLA

Friedman Agnifilo attended the University of California, Los Angeles, then the Georgetown University Law Center.

Karen Is a Legal Advisor for Law & Order

The attorney is a legal advisor for the crime series Law & Order.

Karen Has Her Own Podcast

Previously, Friedman Agnifilo served as a legal analyst for CNN. Now, she hosts her podcast and discusses trending legal issues and new litigation strategies each week.