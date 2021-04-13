Lady Gaga Then & Now: See The Superstar Through The Years From The Release Of ‘Artpop’ To Now

Lady Gaga has gone through such a fascinating evolution throughout her career. See the star at the start of her music industry takeover, during her Artpop era, and today!

Lady Gaga is one of the most iconic artists of our time. The brilliant performer, 35, totally took over the music industry in the late 2000s, and now, her 2013 album Artpop is having a renaissance of its own, with Gaga’s Little Monster’s begging the singer to create an Act II to her underrated pop album. Of course, Artpop ushered in a whole new era for Gaga, and what better way to look back at her career and the eras of her music than through photos and more!

Long before Gaga was living “for the applause” with Artpop, the singer showing off her “Poker Face” with her debut album The Fame. The 2008 album put Gaga on the map, and it wasn’t before long that the singer offered her fans a bit more from The Fame era with The Fame Monster, which included a treasure trove of new songs with the reissue of her debut studio album. From there, Gaga elevated her game with in one of her boldest eras with Born This Way.

Not only did the album offer a groovy vibe to Gaga’s command of pop music, the songs also highlighted her confidence and willingness to push the boundaries of her craft through distinct songs like “Judas” and “Born This Way” and their accompanying music videos. In 2013, Gaga went a bit retro with Artpop, serving up some fantastical visuals in her music videos — who could forget those nods to classic and avant-garde paintings and sculptures in the “Applause” music video — and more. But Gaga wasn’t done there.

Just when fans thought they had pegged Gaga’s style down, she totally surprised them with 2014’s jazzy Cheek To Cheek with Tony Bennett and her intimate album Joanne, dedicated to her paternal aunt, who passed at the age of 19. Following Joanne, the 12-time Grammy winner went on to conquer the movies. Gaga appeared in the 2018 Best Picture nominated film A Star Is Born, earning wide acclaim for her performance as Ally, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

She also won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the gorgeous ballad “Shallow,” which she and co-star Bradley Cooper performed on stage at the Dolby Theater. Now, Gaga is in a whole new era of her career. The multi-hyphenate talent is currently filming House of Gucci with Adam Driver, and she continues to ride the success of her sixth studio album Chromatica. We cannot wait to see where the next era of Gaga’s career takes her! See her transformation with the photos in the gallery above.