Happy 35th Birthday, Lady Gaga: See Her Wildest Looks Of All-Time — Meat Dress & More

Lady Gaga Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Lady Gaga attends the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian on Island Gardens in Miami, in Miami, Fla 2020 Super Bowl - AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, Miami, USA - 01 Feb 2020
Lady Gaga participates in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village, in New York 2019 Stonewall Day Honoring 50th Anniversary, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Over the years, Lady Gaga hasn’t shied away from wearing outrageous look on the red carpet and out in public.

When it comes to making a fashion statement, no one does so quite like Lady Gaga. Over the years, Gaga hasn’t been afraid to take risks and rock outrageous looks, and we love the way she so effortlessly makes just about ANYTHING qualify as an outfit. In honor of the singer’s 35th birthday on March 28, we’ve rounded up some of her wildest and wackiest looks from over the years.

2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga wearing a meat dress on the VMAs red carpet. (Shutterstock)

It’s no secret that one of Gaga’s most outrageous looks of all-time was what she wore to the 2010 MTV Music Video Awards. The singer literally showed up on the red carpet in an ensemble made out of raw beef. This wasn’t only a super fierce fashion move, but it was quite a brave one, too. Obviously, Gaga was the talk of the night in her outfit, and to this day, it remains her most memorable look.

2017 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga in a revealing outfit at the 2017 Grammy Awards. (Shutterstock)

The Grammy Awards may be the most prestigious night in music, but Gaga hasn’t been afraid to make a big fashion statement at the show. In 2017, she showed up on the red carpet in a crop top that barely covered her chest and put her entire midriff on display. She paired the dramatic top with leather shorts and fishnet tights, along with fierce, thigh-high leather boots. Oh, and she also wore sunglasses, which is always a bold move!

2020 Pre-Super Bowl Event

Lady Gaga at Super Saturday Night in 2020. (Shutterstock)

At the beginning of 2020, Lady Gaga attended Super Saturday Night ahead of the Super Bowl in Miami. Before performing at the event, she walked the red carpet in an insane bodysuit, which featured long sleeves and wrapped all the way down to her feet. She also had bright blue hair and wore a dramatic headpiece to add some more flair to the ensemble.

2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

At the most high-profile fashion event of the year, Lady Gaga literally took red carpet photos in lingerie — and it totally worked. At the 2019 Met Gala, Gaga was one of the hosts of the event alongside Anna Wintour. She was one of the first big stars to show up on the carpet, and she was wearing a dramatic, pink, parachute dress. As she made her way inside, though, she began stripping down to another outfit…and another…and another! By the end, she was in a sequined bra and short shorts, along with sky-high boots and sparkling tights. Whoa!

There are plenty of more amazing Gaga looks where these come from, though. Check out the gallery above to look back at some of the singer’s wildest and wackiest outfits over the years.