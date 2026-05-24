Kyle Busch Kids: Meet the Late NASCAR Pro’s Children Brexton & Lennix

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Kyle Busch was known not only for his legendary NASCAR career, but also for the close bond he shared with his family. The two-time Cup Series champion and wife Samantha Busch often shared moments with their children, son Brexton Busch and daughter Lennix Busch, both at the racetrack and at home.

After Kyle died on May 21, 2026, at age 41, tributes quickly poured in from across the NASCAR world. On May 23, his family confirmed that the driver died from complications related to severe pneumonia and sepsis. As fans continue remembering Kyle’s impact on the sport, many have also reflected on the life he built with his family away from the track.

From Brexton’s growing racing journey to Kyle and Samantha’s emotional IVF experience before welcoming Lennix, the Busch family was open about many of their personal milestones together. Learn more about Kyle’s wife and children below.

Who Is Kyle Busch?

Kyle was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the most successful drivers in modern racing history. Nicknamed “Rowdy” for his aggressive driving style, Kyle won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 and recorded more than 230 combined victories across NASCAR’s three national series, the most in the sport’s history.

Throughout his career, he raced for teams including Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing.

Who Is Kyle Busch’s Wife?

Samantha is the wife of the late NASCAR star. She is a lifestyle blogger, author and infertility advocate. Samantha met Kyle in 2007 while working as a promotional model at a racing event, and the couple married on New Year’s Eve in 2010.

In a 2023 Instagram post, Samantha reflected on their first meeting during Indy weekend. She explained that she was a college student at Purdue working for Chevy and admitted it was her “first time at a race track.” Samantha recalled hopping into a ride-along car with Kyle and joking, “wow you got a way better assignment then I did,” without realizing he was already a NASCAR driver. She said the pair later talked on the phone for four months before officially dating.

Over the years, Samantha became well known in the NASCAR community for openly sharing the couple’s IVF journey and fertility struggles. Together, they co-founded the Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps families pay for IVF treatment.

Kyle Busch’s Children

Kyle and Samantha shared two children together: son Brexton Busch and daughter Lennix Busch. Their oldest child, Brexton, was born in May 2015 and has already followed in his father’s footsteps by competing in youth racing events and winning races of his own. Kyle frequently shared proud moments from Brexton’s racing career on social media and often brought him to NASCAR events.

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lennix, in May 2022 via surrogate after publicly documenting their infertility struggles and IVF journey. Samantha and Kyle were open for years about the challenges they faced growing their family and later used their platform to advocate for infertility awareness and IVF access through their Bundle of Joy Fund.