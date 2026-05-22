What Happened to Kyle Busch? His Health, Illness & Hospitalization Before He Died

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Kyle Busch, the NASCAR star and stock car driver, suddenly died at the age of 41 after being hospitalized days beforehand. The news came weeks after the pro racer — who was also known as “Rowdy” by fans — said he was battling a “substantial” cough.

While the cause of death for Busch was not immediately disclosed, fans want answers, and many are asking about his apparent health issues during his last week alive.

Here’s what we know so far about Busch’s untimely passing and what led to his death.

How Did Kyle Busch Die? His Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, the cause of death for Busch has not been determined. His family said that he died from a “severe illness.”

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” Busch’s family, NASCAR and RCR said in a joint statement on May 21, 2026. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

The statement continued, “Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.'”

Did Kyle Busch Have Any Health Issues?

Busch never announced any major or debilitating health issues throughout his career. The only detail that was made public was the fact that he died from an undisclosed illness.

Last week at WGI, @KyleBusch called for medical help after the race. He said it was due to a substantial cough. pic.twitter.com/HN4ROPJr0R — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 16, 2026

Why Was Kyle Busch Hospitalized?

Busch was hospitalized days before he died for a “severe” unknown illness. Throughout most of May 2026, he was battling a “sinus cold,” according to USA Today, and the late racer even said he was managing a cough.

“You can kind of still hear it,” Busch told The Athletic on May 16, 2026, less than a week before he died. “I’m still not great, but the cough was pretty substantial last week.”

Kyle Busch Was Unresponsive in a Simulator Before He Died

According to the Associated Press, Busch was unresponsive after doing a test run in the Chevrolet simulator on May 20, 2026. He was then brought to a hospital.

What Happened to Kyle Busch?

Since Busch’s family has not publicly discussed the details surrounding his hospitalization or death, it’s unclear what kind of illness he had or how he got it.

However, 911 audio was revealed from the day Busch died. According to the audio obtained by the California Post, via the New York Post, a man was heard telling dispatch that Kyle was “coughing up blood” and lying on the bathroom floor but was “still awake.”