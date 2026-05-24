Kyle Busch Net Worth: How Much Money the Late NASCAR Legend Had

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Kyle Busch built one of the most successful careers in modern NASCAR history, becoming known for his record-breaking victories, outspoken personality and dominance across multiple racing series. Over more than two decades in the sport, the two-time Cup Series champion earned millions through race winnings, sponsorship deals and business ventures, making him one of NASCAR’s highest-profile stars.

The racing world was left stunned when Busch died on May 21, 2026, at age 41. Two days later, on May 23, his family confirmed that he died from complications related to severe pneumonia and sepsis. NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing first announced the news in a joint statement, calling Busch “a rare talent” and “a future Hall of Famer.”

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the statement read. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

The statement continued, “Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’”

Below, learn more about Busch’s career, net worth, and family.

What Was Kyle Busch ’s NASCAR Salary?

Busch was consistently one of NASCAR’s highest-paid drivers throughout his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Busch earned an estimated $15 million to $20 million during his peak years, with much of that income coming from endorsements in addition to his racing salary. Other recent reports estimated his yearly earnings at around $16.9 million while racing for Richard Childress Racing.

Busch’s income came from a combination of NASCAR contracts, race winnings, sponsorship deals and licensing agreements. During his longtime run with Joe Gibbs Racing, he was backed by major sponsors including M&M’s and Interstate Batteries, helping make him one of the sport’s most marketable stars.

What Was Kyle Busch ’s Net Worth?

Busch had an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyle Busch’s Wife and Kids

Busch was married to Samantha Busch for 15 years before his death in May 2026. The couple first met at a racing event in 2007 while Samantha was working as a promotional model during college, and they married on December 31, 2010.

Beyond NASCAR, Samantha became known as a lifestyle blogger, author and infertility advocate after openly discussing the couple’s IVF journey and pregnancy struggles. Together, they co-founded the Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps families struggling with infertility pay for IVF treatment.

The couple shared two children together: son Brexton, born in 2015, and daughter Lennix, who was born via surrogate in 2022.