Kyle Busch’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the NASCAR Legend Die at 41?

Kyle Busch, the NASCAR legend and pro stock car driver, died on May 21, 2026, after battling a “severe illness,” the racing team owner’s family confirmed in a statement that day. He was 41. The news came as a shock to fans, as many speculated about the cause of death behind Busch’s shocking passing.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” Busch’s family, NASCAR and RCR said in a joint public statement. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

The statement continued, “Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.'”

Below, get updates on what we know so far about Busch’s death.

How Did Kyle Busch Die? His Cause of Death Updates

A cause of death for Busch was not immediately disclosed. His family only said he died after being hospitalized earlier that week with a “severe illness.”

Busch died after a harrowing ordeal, though, as 911 audio later revealed. According to the California Post, via the New York Post, he was lying on a bathroom floor and coughing up blood before being hospitalized.

“I’ve got an individual that’s shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out and is producing a little bit of blood — coughing up some blood,” a man was heard telling dispatch in the audio, per the publication. “He’s awake. He’s on the bathroom floor right now.”

Why Was Kyle Busch Hospitalized?

Busch was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. Since he was preparing for the May 24 Coca-Cola 600, the racer’s hospitalization seemed sudden. Earlier this month, however, the late racer was heard on team radio speaking with the team doctor while battling a “sinus cold,” according to USA Today.

Busch’s social media was active during his final days, with the husband and father of two sharing his final post two days before his death was confirmed. In his last Instagram post, Busch wished his son, Brexton, a “Happy Birthday” and included a family photo.

“Happy Birthday Brexton!!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be!” Busch captioned the Instagram carousel, featuring pictures of his son. “You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!”

Did Kyle Busch Have Health Issues?

Busch never revealed any major health problems before he died. The only glaring issue was when he was hospitalized after dealing with a “substantial” cough, he told The Athletic just one week before he died.

“You can kind of still hear it,” Busch said on May 16. “I’m still not great, but the cough was pretty substantial last week.”