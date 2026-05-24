Who Is Kyle Busch’s Wife? All About Samantha Busch & Their Relationship

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Kyle Busch found the love of his life in wife Samantha Busch, and his legacy will live on with his family. When the late 41-year-old NASCAR legend died in May 2026, his family released a statement, and fans and industry peers alike sent condolences to Samantha and the couple’s children.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” Kyle’s family, NASCAR and RCR said in a joint public statement. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

The statement continued, “Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.'”

Get to know Samantha and learn about her marriage to Kyle, who died of pneumonia that led to sepsis, here.

Who Is Samantha Busch?

Samantha Busch (née Sarcinella) is far more than just the wife of a late NASCAR champion. Originally from Indiana, she graduated from Purdue University with a degree in psychology before eventually becoming an influencer, entrepreneur and infertility advocate.

Over the years, Samantha built a large following online by sharing glimpses of her family life, health journey and philanthropic work with fans. She and Kyle also became advocates for infertility awareness after publicly documenting their strenuous IVF experience and miscarriage struggles.

How Did Kyle Busch & Samantha Busch Meet?

Kyle and Samantha first met in 2007 at a racing event while Samantha was working as a promotional model. Their relationship grew alongside Kyle’s rise as one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers. Known for his aggressive style on the track and his iconic “Rowdy” nickname, Kyle often credited Samantha for helping him keep a good head on his shoulders.

When Did Kyle & Samantha Busch Get Married?

Kyle and Samantha married on December 31, 2010, in Chicago. Their wedding was even televised in a special titled Fast and the Fabulous: A NASCAR Wedding.

Throughout their marriage, Samantha was one of Kyle’s biggest supporters during both victories and setbacks. The couple endured their own hardships, including Kyle’s recovery from racing injuries and their fertility journey.

Do Kyle & Samantha Busch Have Children?

Yes, Kyle and Samantha shared two children together: son Brexton Locke Busch and daughter Lennix Key Busch. Brexton was born in 2015 after the couple underwent IVF treatments, and Lennix was born in 2022 via gestational carrier following additional fertility struggles.