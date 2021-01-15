Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Sheer Top: Plus 12 Times The KarJenners Wowed In See-Through Looks

Kim Kardashian showed some skin in a sheer beige top in a new Instagram photo! She rocked blue jeans and showed off new blonde highlights! See Kim’s latest look and more Kar-Jenner sheer moments!

Kim Kardashian is absolutely glowing in a new photo she shared to Instagram on January 12! The KKW Beauty founder, who’s gearing up for the release of the brand’s Metallic Hearts perfumes, looked fashion forward in a sheer long sleeve. Her beige top featured sheer dark designs and a plunging button neckline. Kim, who rocked a half-up, half-down do’, cracked a smile amidst looming divorce reports with Kanye West.

Another sheer look of Kim’s that caught our eye was when she rocked this blue top (pictured below) while in Miami on September 28, 2020. The SKIMS founder paired the sleeveless tank with white flare pants and snakeskin sandal-style heels. The mother of four was dressed to impress for dinner at a friend’s house in Malibu, CA. She had some of her dark locks styled in a ponytail while the rest hung down and curled out at the ends. Her glam consisted of bronzy tones and a nude lip.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in this awesome sheer top look in Malibu on September 28, 2020. (MEGA)

Kim’s latest look is just one of many times that she and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have rocked sheer outfits. From other tops to dresses and more, these ladies sure know how to make the trend look great and we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites right here. Whether they were attending a fancy event or getting a casual lunch with friends, they proved time and time again that sheer items are the way to go!

Kourtney stunned in a long-sleeved dark purple sheer top, which can be seen above, when she stepped out for a night out. She paired the sexy look with flattering black slacks and heels and accessorized with a black choker necklace. She topped the look off with an up-do that let strands of her hair go down the sides of her face and looked incredible.

Kendall also wore an eye-catching sheer top when she was spotted out and about once. It was a black button-down shirt with long sleeves and she paired it with blue jeans and white sneakers. She had some of her dark hair, which was parted in the middle, up and some down and carried a mini tan purse that went perfectly with the look.

There are many more sheer looks to see with on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars that are inspiring fashion lovers everywhere. Click on the gallery above to see the rest!