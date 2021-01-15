Kim Kardashian’s Kids Hilariously Fight Over Candy While She Tries To Promote New Perfume  

Kim Kardashian just shared the most relatable mom moment ever. She attempted to tease her Metallic Hearts perfumes when her kids, including niece Dream, started fighting over her candy press packages!

Kim Kardashian proved she can multitask at a high level on Thursday night when she managed to promote her new perfume while defusing a candy-related argument between her kids. The SKIMS founder, 40, took to Instagram to promote her new Metallic Hearts perfumes — a trio of new heart-shaped floral scents — and revealed the press package that she’ll gift to her family and celebrity friends. Kim brought back the candy-filled chocolate hearts (the ones that break open with her special KKW mallet!) and, that’s when her kids went bonkers over the sweet treats!

In a series of Instagram Story videos, Kim’s kids can be heard yelling in the background over who was going to smash the candy hearts. Luckily, the kiddos had three treats to choose from. In honor of her three new scents — Hearts Gold, Hearts Rose Gold and Hearts Silver — Kim had a breakable chocolate heart for each. It’s unclear which of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West‘s kids were by her side in the clips, however, she can be heard mentioning daughters North and Chicago West, as well as son Saint West. Her brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian, was also present.

Each candy heart box includes a mountain of mini sweet tart candies inside with cute sayings like “Bae”, “BFF” and “Wifey.” Of course, Kim’s new fragrance is at the bottom of each box, covered in tasty candy residue. Additionally, each box comes surrounded with colorful confetti. If there’s anything Kim is an expert in, it’s how to pack a lavish press box!

Kim’s latest fragrance comes just one day after she launch new “gravity-defying” hosiery and tops by SKIMS. The mother of four, who’s also preparing to take the Bar exam (one of the final steps in her education to become a lawyer), has been busy with work amid looming divorce rumors. Since her 40th birthday in October, there’s been much speculation that Kim’s marriage with Kanye has hit a rocky patch.

In December 2020, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye were “struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” adding that they were “living separate lives.” On January 5, multiple reports surfaced, which claimed the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are getting a divorce. Fueling the latter even further, Kim has been ditching her wedding ring in recent social media posts.