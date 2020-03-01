Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In A Sheer Top While Roaming The Streets Of Paris With Daughter Penelope, 7

Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination in this super sexy look as she stepped out with daughter Penelope, sister Kim and niece North West for dinner!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is living her best life in France! The mom-of-three stepped in a revealing sheer black top on Saturday, Feb. 29 and looked absolutely incredible. Kourtney’s lacy lack bra was on full display in the floral printed shirt, which she paired with an on-trend pair of leather pants, pointy booties and an oversized coat. With her dark hair back in a ponytail, the Poosh founder was giving us some serious ’90s vibes! As always, her makeup was on point with a timeless and sexy smoky eye, and Kylie Jenner-approved nude lipstick.

Kourt was holding hands with her adorable daughter Penelope Disick, 7, in the photos and we were loving her look, too! Penelope was rocking a brown faux fur coat by Gucci kids — retailing for a whopping $1,690 — featuring a quilted pink collar and two adorable animal pins. The jacket was so chic and looked just like something lovey Kris Jenner would wear! With her brunette hair in pigtails, P was also going for a ’90s look with a simple black scoop neck shirt, chunky black boots and a loose pair of faded jeans.

The mommy-daughter duo were also joined by Kim Kardashian, 39, and Penelope’s cousin/BFF North West, 6 as they stepped out for dinner at Parisian hotspot Ferdi. The KKW Beauty mogul opted for a third all-latex look by Balmain, this time in a blush pink nude. Similar to the other two she’s sported at Paris Fashion Week in brown and camel, the ensemble featured a slightly embellished shoulder, long sleeves, and a skinny pant. She finished the look with her go-to flip flop style sandal in clear, keeping her dark locks in a chic, blunt bob. Little North had her own style going on in a bright orange fur jacket, matching pants and sneakers!

As always, the KarJenners are slaying with their looks at Paris Fashion Week and even twinned in Balmain’s latex outfits for Kanye West‘s Sunday Service on Mar. 1. Kourt’s chocolate brown look was skintight, showing off her toned physique and curves in all the right places!