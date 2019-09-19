See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Shows Off Her Toned Body In Yellow Swimsuits For Poolside Poosh Party

Kourtney Kardashian
Poosh/Katie Levine/MEGA
Kourtney Kardashian laughs and has fun on the beach with her friends in Mexico. Kourtney was seen in a bright yellow bikini, while splash around in the ocean. A friendly lifeguard came over to warn her that the ocean was too rough to swim in. Pictured: Ref: SPL5018339 240818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian opened up her palatial Calabasas home to host a swanky party for her newly-founded lifestyle blog, Poosh. The 40-year-old mother-of-three, who launched her blog earlier this year, was joined by her mother Kris Jenner along with a slew of celebs including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Suki Waterhouse, Adrienne Bailon, Rachel Roy, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Nicole Williams, Simi and Haze Khadra, Melissa Alcantara and Yris Palmer. Guests received a hotel-like experience for the day as they were given a map of activities, picked out a swimsuit from Onia, slipped into a robe from Brooklinen, and popped by the Stuart Weitzman clubhouse for custom sneakers. Guests booked facials from Peach & Lily and massages from Squeeze, which were located on Kourtney’s basketball court on Avocado Mattresses. Gymshark provided a shaded cabana oasis for a yoga class led by master trainer, Melissa Alcantara (@FitGurlMel). She took them through an energizing flow as they donned the Gymshark poise leggings and bralette tops in a mint shade that perfectly fit the event aesthetic. After yoga, attendees enjoyed a tea ceremony led by Shiva Rose to celebrate the full moon. Elle Macpherson’s WelleCo offered naturopathic consultations from Dr. Simoné Laubscher along with a full elixir bar with smoothies and frozen yogurt made with their plant-based protein powder. To make sure guests were super chilled out, Hemple created CBD cocktails including "Love Shots" boosted with Hemple Sigma, crushed strawberries, cloudy apple juice, rosemary, and lime. Food was all organic and gluten-free catered by Bread and Wine. Guests enjoyed refreshing mini Tequila Don Julio Blanco margaritas and toasted the evening with custom Poosh engraved Don Julio 1942 bottles. The Poosh team toasted with Winc’s Summer Water, Poosh Please Skinny Margaritas and Poosh-Perfect Paloma cocktails. For dessert, we cooled down with vegan treats from Dream Pops. Slip Silk staged a massive pillow pit, which was a hi
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hot mom Kourtney Kardashian sizzles by the ocean in Italy. The KUWTK star is spotted with her children as they hop on a boat after grabbing some ice-cream in Portofino. She reveals her fit and toned figure in an itty bitty pink bikini. She is spotted laying out and later jumping into the ocean with oldest son Mason.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening Writer

Kourtney Kardashian was the hostess with the mostess in retro-inspired swimsuits at her own Poosh party, thrown at the lifestyle blogger’s Calabasas mansion. A-list guests like Suki Waterhouse joined Kourt by the pool!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, knows how to throw a party — and how to dress for one. In honor of her new Poosh lifestyle blog, which launched on April 2, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened her Calabasas lawn and pool to celebrity guests like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Suki Waterhouse, Kris Jenner, Yris Palmer, Adrienne Bailon, Nicole Williams, Rachel Roy, Melissa Alcantara and two famous pairs of twins, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and Simi and Haze Khadra, on Sept. 14. It was a luxurious affair, dubbed the “End of the Summer Wellness Celebration,” and called for two outfit changes from the hostess.

Kourtney partied alongside her guests in a yellow polka dot one-piece suit, a piece you’d expect to see on the shore of Surf City USA in the mid-20th century! A beehive bump, thick headband and cat-eye sunnies completed Kourtney’s tribute to the ’60s, which she continued with yet another retro suit: a two-piece striped yellow set. The second suit showed off more of her curves, which featured an underwire cup top and high-waisted bottoms. The guests rocked similar suits, thank to complementary swimwear from Onia. The throwback theme was intentional — she wanted the vibe to be “Slim Aarons-meets-Beverly Hills hotel, but with a vintage twist,” according to her Poosh blog post about the party.

Kourtney and her guests were pampered in true Kardashian style. The party agenda included visiting the Stuart Weitzman clubhouse to nab customized sneakers, facials and massages while relaxing on Avocado mattresses on Kourt’s basketball court, a yoga class led by Melissa Alcantara, and a tea ceremony that Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 7, joined! It makes sense that Penelope would score an invite to her mom’s party, seeing that the blog is named after her (Penelope’s nickname is Poosh).

Kourtney Kardashian
This may be Kourtney Kardashian’s backyard in Calabasas, but she’s transporting us back to a pool somewhere in Palm Springs in the ’60s! (Poosh/Katie Levine/MEGA)
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a day of poolside glamour with her close friends at her Poosh party on Sept. 14, 2019. (Poosh/Katie Levine/MEGA)

Kourtney will continue to celebrate the successes of Poosh by taking the stage at Create & Cultivate San Francisco on Sept. 31. The professional conference invited the mother of three to talk about her “journey” building Poosh, and what it’s like to be a “modern woman and a working mommy,” Kourtney revealed in an Instagram post on Sept. 17.