Kevin Hart’s Height & How He Stacks Up Against His Famous Co-Stars Like The Rock & Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Hart may be short, but he’s still mighty talented. The 43-year-old comedian and actor is around 5 feet 2 inches tall, which makes him all the more beloved. Kevin’s height is typically a running joke in his comedy specials and for his movie characters. In many of the hit film he’s been in, Kevin is often paired with a co-star who has a few extra inches on him, to say the least. The dynamic between Kevin and his taller co-stars always brings the laughs.

Below, HollywoodLife has all the details about Kevin’s height difference against some of his closet pals in Hollywood.

The Rock & Kevin Hart’s Height Difference

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is without question Kevin’s most famous repeated film co-star. The height difference between the two is jaw-dropping: The Rock is 6 feet 5 inches tall, which makes him over a foot higher than Kevin. The films that the two have starred in alongside one another include Central Intelligence, Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and DC League of Super-Pets. Kevin and The Rock have formed a close friendship that is absolutely adored by fans.

Mark Wahlberg & Kevin Hart’s Height Difference

Mark Wahlberg has Kevin beat by about six inches. The Ted actor is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He’s close friends with Kevin and they’re starring in their first movie together. In the upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time, Kevin plays a stay-at-home dad who, while his wife and kids are away, reconnects with his former BFF (played by Mark) and they have a wild weekend out together. The film will begin streaming August 26 on Netflix.

Kaley Cuoco & Kevin Hart’s Height Difference

Kevin is about four inches shorter than his pal Kaley Cuoco. The duo memorably co-starred in 2015’s rom-com The Wedding Ringer, though Kevin mostly shared the screen with Kaley’s on-screen husband Josh Gad. Kevin and Kaley recently reunited for the action comedy film The Man from Toronto, which was released June 24 on Netflix. The film also starred Woody Harrelson.

Will Ferrell & Kevin Hart’s Height Difference

Kevin isn’t so close in height to his friend Will Ferrell, either. Will is around 6 feet 3 inches tall, which is just over one foot taller than Kevin. They had a dynamic partnership in the 2015 comedy film Get Hard, where Kevin plays a car wash manager who helps a millionaire hedge fund manager (played by Will) who is framed for fraud. Will and The Rock were there to support Kevin in December 2019 at his Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.