‘DC League Of Super-Pets’: Release Date, Cast, And More

A superhero film unlike any other. DC League of Super-Pets is an upcoming animated movie based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets, which features a group of super-powered pets from the DC Universe. The family-friendly comedy film is scheduled to be released in July 2022 with an all-star voice cast. The official trailer was released on November 23, 2021 and offers a glimpse at the super-powered pets, including Superman’s dog, Krypto, trying to foil the plans of Lex Luthor’s evil guinea pig. Here’s everything we know so far about DC League of Super-Pets.

Release Date and Where to Watch

DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. The film was originally supposed to come out on May 21, 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the film was pushed back to May 20, 2022 in favor of The Matrix Resurrections. It’s now settled on a July 29, 2022 release date, which was when Black Adam was supposed to come out until that film got delayed until October 21, 2022. DC League of Super-Pets will be available to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release.

Cast and Crew

Cast

A great roster of actors are lending their voices for DC League of Super-Pets. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will voice Krypto, Superman’s Kryptonian Labrador retriever. Dwayne is also set to star in another DC Comics film, Black Adam, as the titular character. Kevin Hart will voice Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman’s hunting dog who has super strength and invulnerability. Vanessa Bayer is voicing PB, Wonder Woman’s potbellied pig who can grown and shrink in scale. Natasha Lyonne has been cast as the voice of Merton, Flash’s pet turtle who has super-speed. Diego Luna is voicing Chip, a squirrel with electric powers who belongs to the female Green Lantern. Members of the Justice League will appear in the film including Superman, voiced by John Krasinski. Batman will be voiced by Keanu Reeves and Green Lantern will be voiced by Dascha Polancho. Lex Luthor will be voiced by Marc Maron and his evil guinea pig Lulu will be voiced by Kate McKinnon.

Other actors confirmed for the animated film include Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil. None of their roles have been disclosed. It’s possible they could be voicing any of the other Justice League members, including Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash, and Aquaman. Lois Lane will also appear in the film, but it’s unknown who is voicing her.

Crew

Jared Stern is directing DC League of Super-Pets in his theatrical directorial debut. Jared worked as a writer for The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninja Movie. He co-wrote DC League of Super-Pets with John Whittington. The upcoming film is produced by Jared Stern, Dwayne Johnson, Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Steve Jablonsky composed the film’s original score while David Egan and Jhoanne Reyes did the editing. Warner Animation Group is producing the film with DC Entertainment, Seven Bucks Productions, and Animal Logic, who provided the animation in Vancouver, Canada. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing the movie.

Storyline

In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto forms a team of shelter pets with super powers after the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor. The main villain is Lulu the guinea pig. The film has a scheduled runtime of 100 minutes. A video game based on the film titled DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace will be released on July 15, ten days before the movie comes out.