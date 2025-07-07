Kelly Osbourne Net Worth 2025: How Much Money She Has Today

Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kelly Osbourne has been a fixture in the spotlight since the early 2000s, rising to fame alongside her famous parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, on the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes. Over the years, she’s carved out her own successful career as a TV host, fashion designer, singer, and author. Today, Kelly continues to expand her brand while balancing her personal life, including growing her family with her partner, Sid Wilson.

Find out more about how Kelly built her fortune, her net worth today, and details about her personal life below.

How Did Kelly Osbourne Make Her Fortune?

Kelly built her fortune through a diverse entertainment career. She rose to fame in the early 2000s starring with her family on MTV’s The Osbournes, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She launched a music career with her 2002 debut album Shut Up, and went on to earn a steady income as a TV host, fashion commentator, and reality show judge on programs like Fashion Police and Project Runway Junior. Kelly also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, acted in film and TV projects, released books including her memoir There Is No F**ing Secret*, and has been a brand ambassador for several fashion and beauty lines.

What Is Kelly Osbourne’s Net Worth Now?

As of 2025, Kelly has an estimated net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Kelly Osbourne Married to Sid Wilson?

No, Kelly is not married yet, but she and Slipknot’s DJ Sid are officially engaged. Their romance, which began in January 2022, culminated in a heartfelt proposal backstage at Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park, Birmingham. Sid popped the question in front of family and friends, capturing the moment on Instagram.

Does Kelly Osbourne Have Kids?

Yes. Kelly welcomed her first child, a son named Sidney, in late 2022 with her fiancé, Sid. Kelly has since shared glimpses of motherhood on social media and spoken about the joy of raising her baby boy.

“He’s the best thing that ever happened to me. The best, he’s lovely,” Kelly said during a September 2023 episode of The Osbournes podcast. “I just love being a mom. It is everything to me.”