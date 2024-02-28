 Who Is Sid Wilson? 5 Things to Know About Kelly Osbourne’s Boyfriend – Hollywood Life

Sid Wilson: 5 Things to Know About Kelly Osbourne’s Musician Boyfriend

Sid first met Kelly when they were teenagers, but they didn’t start dating until decades later. 

February 28, 2024
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson
Sid Wilson is known for his heavy metal music, but his relationship with girlfriend Kelly Osbourne has taken center stage over the past few years. The pair revealed in 2022 that they were dating after having developed a friendship for decades. But now, Kelly has raised eyebrows about the status of their romance after describing their “biggest fight” and what the end result was. 

“It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will was over naming our son,” she told her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, during a 2024 episode of “The Osbournes” podcast. “I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me, and we had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t want to do.” 

Kelly clarified, however, that she “loves” Sid’s name. “Don’t get me wrong. I love my baby’s name. He is a Sidney,” she acknowledged. “I don’t mind that he has his name Sid. I don’t mind that they have the same middle name.”  

The former Fashion Police presenter went on to explain the reason why she still wants to change their son’s name. 

“We both made our child, so they should have both of our last names,” she added. “Not one is more important than the other. … It was more about pleasing his family than it was about pleasing me, and I’m his partner.”

Learn more about Sid, his career and his family life with Kelly below.  

Sid Is Also Known as DJ Starscream  

The Iowa native has been a turntablist for years, touring under the name DJ Starscream while performing solo. In Japan, the DJ has built a following as a jungle musician, having previously signed to work with N2O Records. 

Sid’s DJ name “Starscream” was inspired by his love for the Transformers franchise, as one of the characters shares this name. Throughout the 1990s and the 2000s, Sid performed as a DJ in the Midwestern states.

He Is Part of Slipknot

Aside from DJing, Sid also performs with the heavy metal band Slipknot. He joined the band in 1998 and has been with them ever since. He initially joined as its turntablist but also managed keyboard operations for the music group. 

He Wears a Mask While Performing 

Like his Slipknot bandmates, Sid has performed wearing a gas mask. However, he chose to switch things up over the years by playing on stage in different masks — from gas masks to skull-shaped ones. 

He Met Kelly When He Was a Teenager

In 1999, Sid and Kelly met at Ozzfest (a yearly music festival founded by Sharon and Ozzy) when she was 15 years old. The two became friends and maintained a strong friendship in the decades to come. By 2022, however, their relationship changed from platonic to romantic, as they confirmed they were dating at the time. 

Sid Has 1 Child With Kelly

Sid and Kelly share their child, son Sidney, together. They welcomed him toward the end of 2022. 

