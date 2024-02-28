Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Going to Change Son Sidney’s Name After Fight With Boyfriend Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne revealed that she’s in the process of changing her son Sidney’s last name after getting into a “huge fight” with her partner Sid Wilson on a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast. The former Fashion Police presenter revealed that she and the Slipknot turntablist had gotten into a debate over the decision to hyphenate their 15-month-old son’s last name to include both of their last names.

While chatting with her parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly admitted that she and Sid had a big argument when it came to their son’s last name. “It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will was over naming our son,” she said on the podcast. “I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me, and we had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t want to do.”

She said that she had wanted Sid to have a “double-barrelled last name,” but that will change. She said that her beau comes from a “very traditional” family, which made it hard. “After lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names,” she told her parents.

The reality star explained that while her son shares most of the same name with his father, she did take issue with not including her last name as well. “I love Sid’s name. Don’t get me wrong. I love my baby’s name. He is a Sidney,” she said. “I don’t mind that he has his name Sid. I don’t mind that they have the same middle name.”

Kelly explained her reasoning for the decision further. “We both made our child, so they should have both of our last names,” she said. “Not one is more important than the other.” She also explained why she took issue with not including it further. “It was more about pleasing his family than it was about pleasing me, and I’m his partner,” she said.

Sharon agreed with her daughter that she felt it was appropriate to give him a hyphenated last name. “It’s a very dated thing. It’s a very, very dated mentality,” she said.

Kelly and Sid both welcomed their son in late 2022. Since having Sidney, Kelly has shared tons of adorable photos of the baby boy on her social media.