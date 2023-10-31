Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare Photo of Son Sidney, 11 Months, Ahead of Halloween

Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kelly Osbourne and her son, Sidney, were clowning around as they got ready for Halloween on Monday, October 30. The Osbournes star, 39, shared an adorable photo of herself getting face-to-face with her baby boy, 11 months, while giving a preview of their Halloween costumes. While she didn’t say exactly what they were going to be, Kelly did invite her fans to try to figure it out. “Can you guess what we are gonna be for Halloween?” she wrote in the caption.

In the cute photo, Kelly was crouching down, close to her son, and she had a red clown nose on. Her son was smiling wide, seeming to laugh at his mommy wearing it. He had on a black-and-white checkered shirt. While she didn’t say exactly what they’d be, it seems like a pretty good guess that they’re going to be clowns.

While this is going to be Sidney’s first Halloween, it’s not the first time that he’s ever dressed up. Kelly did post an adorable photo of him wearing a cute bat outfit back in June. The costume appeared to be a nod to her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, as the heavy metal singer is also nicknamed “The Prince of Darkness.”

Kelly welcomed her baby boy with longtime boyfriend Sid Wilson in November 2022. Sidney is named after his dad, who is the turntablist for metal greats Slipknot. While Kelly has shared a few glimpses of Sidney, she’s mostly kept him very private since his birth.

Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about how protective she is a few months after giving birth in an interview at the start of 2023. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said during an appearance on The Talk.

While Kelly has mostly kept Sidney out of the spotlight, she has on occasion shared cute photos of him, like the above-mentioned bat costume. For Easter, the Dancing With The Stars alum also shared a cute photo of herself holding her son as he met the Easter Bunny, although she did block out his face.