Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Feared Being ‘Fat-Shamed’ If She Posted Photos While Pregnant

Kelly Osbourne, 38, went to great lengths to avoid being fat-shamed when was pregnant with her son Sidney. After Kelly posted an Instagram of herself showing off her post-baby body in a black dress on August 1, one of her followers asked if she used a surrogate to welcome her son in November 2022. The fan claimed they “never saw a pregnant picture of” Kelly, and Kelly said that was purposeful on her end. “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed,” Kelly responded.

In that same response, Kelly addressed her follower saying she looks “quite different” and said it’s because of weight loss and Botox in her face. Another fan asked Kelly what the “secret” to her weight loss is, to which the former Fashion Police star responded, “I had weight loss surgery a few years ago and it completely changed everything. A lot of people don’t like that I did it but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made.” Kelly previously admitted to having gastric sleeve surgery to shed off 85 pounds in 2018.

Kelly proudly showed off her slimmed down figure in her Aug. 1 photo. She wore a sparkly black dress while taping an episode of The Masked Singer. Kelly matched her dress with a coordinating sparkly bow, that she wore on top of her purple hair. She had on a full face of makeup with black eyeliner, fluffy eyelashes, and red lipstick.

Kelly avoided being in the public eye during the nine months she was pregnant. She revealed she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson via Instagram on May 12, 2022. The stunning model held up a sonogram photo against her face, confirming the news in a caption. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she wrote.

On Nov. 6, reports surfaced that Kelly was headed to the hospital to give birth to her son “any minute” and that she already had “a name picked out” via Page Six. Kelly kept a relatively low profile in the weeks following with no social media posts. However, the new mom did emerge on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for the first time since she gave birth, as she went shopping at baby store Juvenile in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Kelly didn’t speak out about the birth of her son until after her mother Sharon Osbourne, 70, revealed the newborn’s name on The Talk UK on Jan. 3, two months after the little one arrived. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” she added.