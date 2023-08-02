Kelly Osbourne Reveals Post-Baby Weight Loss In Sparkly Dress 8 Months After Giving Birth

Kelly Osbourne looks amazing eight months after giving birth to her son Sidney. The 38-year-old performer showed off her post-baby weight loss while wearing a sparkly black dress in an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, August 1. Kelly wore the chic dress to tape an episode of The Masked Singer seemingly as a guest judge. She previously appeared as a contestant on the show in season 2.

“Never leave a rhinestone unturned. — Dolly Parton. Yesterday was so much fun thank you so much to everyone @maskedsingerfox,” she wrote in her caption. Kelly also gave shoutouts to her hairstylist Laura Rugetti, makeup artist Kip Zachary, and stylist Molly Levin.

Kelly proudly showed off her weight loss in both her face and her body in the picture. The former Fashion Police star gave a fierce pose by putting one hand on her hip, while showcasing her slim figure. The mom-of-one matched her dress with a coordinating sparkly bow, that she wore on top of her purple hair. Kelly had on a full face of makeup with black eyeliner, fluffy eyelashes, and red lipstick. She accessorized her look with a silver necklace and silver earrings.

Kelly has lost a ton of weight since she welcomed her first child in Nov. 2022 with her boyfriend, musician Sid Wilson, 46. Kelly didn’t speak out about the birth of her son until after her mother Sharon Osbourne, 70, revealed the newborn’s name on The Talk UK on Jan. 3. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” she added.

Since giving birth, Kelly has occasionally shared updates on being a mom, like posting tiny glimpses of her son on Instagram. In March, Kelly shared a cute photo of herself with her baby boy and her brother Jack Osbourne, 37. Later that month, Kelly gave a less than glamorous update on mom life, with a snapshot of herself covered in puke thanks to her son, who was 4 months old at the time.

Another time Kelly opened up about motherhood was in February, when she admitted leaving her son for a work obligation was super tough. “I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done,” she penned in the caption of a selfie taken from the inside of a car. “This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms.”