Kelly Osbourne Poses in Rare Photo With Son Sidney, 1, for Glam Selfie: ‘Milf Monday’

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Kelly Osbourne, 39, is fully in her mom era! The Fashion Police alum took to Instagram on December 4 to ring in the first week of the month with an adorable new selfie. In the photo, Kelly posed with her son, Sidney, 1, as they both twinned with their best smize. “Milf Monday,” she captioned the post.

For the fully glammed-up selfie, Kelly rocked a glittery smokey eye, pink blush, and a mauve pink lip. Her lavender tresses were tied into a half-up-half-down style and accessorized with a black velvet bow. Kelly opted to keep her ensemble chic, yet casual, with a nearly sheer white long-sleeve top and two necklaces. Meanwhile, the one-year-old looked as cute as ever in a dark top and beige bib complete with his pacifier.

Soon after Kelly shared the mother-and-son selfie with her nearly 3 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions. “You guys are adorable! Sydney is such a gorgeous Lil [sic] man! Those eyes!!” one admirer penned, while another added, “You look just like you [sic] momma! Beautiful!” A few others couldn’t help but mention that Sidney resembled his grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne, and Uncle Jack Osbourne. “Little Ozzy & Jack mixed with this adorable little dude,” the third fan wrote, while a fourth added, “He looks like his dad [Sid Wilson]. Adorable fam Kelly. Much love.”

The new selfie with baby Sidney comes nearly one month after Kelly took to Instagram to share moments from his first birthday party. “Thank you @littlespoon for making Sidney’s birthday so special! His favorite go to healthy snacks were a hit for him, his friends, and even the adults,” she captioned the clip on November 6. Kelly’s little one enjoyed a Halloween-themed birthday bash with loved ones. She also took to a separate post to swoon over her first year of motherhood.

“This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason. That reason is you baby Sidney. To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt. The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you,” Kelly’s caption began on November 6. “Before you love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty meaning and truth of love. What more can I say other than I love you. Happy birthday sweet price. We made it on our first trip around the sun together.”

Sidney’s momma gave birth to him in November 2022, as reported by PEOPLE. In August 2023, Kelly opened up via an Instagram comment about why she didn’t share photos of herself pregnant. “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed,” she explained to a fan who asked her if she used a surrogate.