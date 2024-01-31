Kelly Osbourne’s Son, 1, Meets Dolly Parton in Adorable New Photo: ‘Heaven’

Kelly Osbourne, 39, is on cloud nine after introducing her 1-year-old son, Sidney, to one of the biggest stars in the world. Kelly took to Instagram on January 31 to share a photo of Dolly Parton, 78, with the mother and son duo on the set of the upcoming CBS special Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala. In the adorable picture, Kelly’s baby boy hung out on Dolly’s lap as Kelly sat next to them and touched her son’s adorable outfit.

Sidney was dressed in a little black and white suit with a red bowtie and white sneakers. Kelly had on a white and gold dress, while Dolly wore a sparkling gold dress with black heels. The “9 To 5” singer looked down at Sidney as she held him in her lap.

“Oh my god I have died and gone to Dollywood!!!!!!!” Kelly captioned the photo she posted. “Here is a little preview of our day with @dollyparton and about 100 dogs. It was literal heaven. It was such an honor to be asked by Dolly to be apart of such a wonderful Gala. Thank you again Miss Dolly we had the absolute best time!!!! More pictures to come. #Dollyspetgala.”

Kelly welcomed her first child with longtime boyfriend Sid Wilson in November 2022. Sidney is named after his dad, who is the turntablist for metal greats Slipknot. Before Sidney was born, Kelly didn’t share photos of herself pregnant, and she explained why via an Instagram comment in August 2023. “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed,” she replied to a fan who asked her if she used a surrogate.

In November, Kelly shared moments from her son’s 1st birthday party on Instagram. She also shared a post where she gushed over her first year of motherhood. “This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason. That reason is you baby Sidney,” the former The Osbournes star wrote. “To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt. ”

“The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you,” Kelly continued in her post. “Before you love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty meaning and truth of love. What more can I say other than I love you. Happy birthday sweet price. We made it on our first trip around the sun together.”

Kelly is the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. During an appearance on The Talk in early 2023, Sharon, 71, talked about how Kelly is very protective of her son, and wants to keep him out of the public eye as much as she can. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said at the time.