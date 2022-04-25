Lynda Carter, 70, Looks Incredible In Sparkling Gold Dress: Photos

It’s hard to believe that Lynda Carter is 70 years old. The actress always looks so gorgeous as if she’s barely aged since her days starring on Wonder Woman in the 70s. Lynda looked especially stunning for the T Gen Awards Gala on April 26, where she rocked a sparkling gold dress. She had a giant smile on her face in a photo with Dr. Jeffrey Trent that she posted to Twitter.

Dr. Jeffrey Trent has been my buddy since middle school! Our career paths couldn't have been more different, but we're reuniting to support @TGen, where he and his colleagues are developing life-saving drugs for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases. pic.twitter.com/jYSxvonQMe — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 25, 2022

Lynda shared more photos from the gala to Instagram. She greeted people outside in her gorgeous gown, before she spoke at the podium for the event hosted by City of Hope. Lynda received the John S. McCain Leadership Award for her activism in T-Gen’s cancer/neurological disorders research and clinical advances. The cause is extremely important to Lynda, since her husband, video game executive Robert A. Altman, died of myelofibrosis in February 2021.

“I lost my vibrant husband Robert to myelofibrosis last year, and I support TGen with the hope that the deadly form of myelofibrosis will one day be curable or survivable,” Lynda wrote on IG. “Thank you, Dr. Trent and Dr. Caligiuri for dedicating your lives to such a noble pursuit. You are superstars, and I am so proud to be a part of the TGen community!”

Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts one’s normal production of blood cells, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s unclear how long Robert was suffering with the disease before Lynda announced his passing via Instagram in early 2021. At the time, Lynda didn’t reveal her husband’s cause of death.

“Robert is the love of my life and he always will be. Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift,” she shared in a heartbreaking statement. Lynda also mentioned the couple’s two adult children, Jessica and James, in her remembrance, before she left a final, touching message to her late spouse. “Thank you for giving me all the love in my life. Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind I will love you always and forever,” Lynda wrote.