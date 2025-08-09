Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Romance to 2 Kids to Divorce

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were once one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but their marriage came to an end in 2020 after nearly seven years together. The Grammy winner filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4 of that year, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple shared two children — daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander— and maintained a co-parenting relationship in the years that followed.

Scroll through their relationship timeline to look back at their sweetest moments, from their whirlwind romance to their divorce.

2012

Let’s rewind to 2012, when Kelly announced her engagement on social media. Brandon popped the question in December of that year and Kelly celebrated with a sweet tribute to her then future husband on Twitter. “I’m engaged! I wanted y’all to know!” she tweeted at the time. “Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever.”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock at the Grammy Awards. (Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

2013

In 2013, the couple was more love than ever. Kelly’s then-fiance accompanied her to Barack Obama’s Inaugural Ball in January, before they tied the knot 10 months later. Kelly and Brandon said “I do” in October, and she took to Twitter to announce the good news. “I’m officially Mrs. Blackstock,” she tweeted at the time. She revealed that they wed at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee, calling the venue, “the most beautiful place ever!”

Following their stunning nuptials, Kelly and Brandon didn’t waste any time trying for baby. Just one month after their wedding, Kelly announced in November 2013 that she was expecting her first child.

2014

The “I Dare You” singer gave birth to the couple’s daughter in June 2014. “Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th!” she tweeted at the time. “Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!!”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock with their kids River Rose and Remington Alexander. (Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

2015

Kelly took to Twitter in August 2015 to reveal that she was pregnant with her and Brandon’s second child.

2016

This time around, they welcomed a baby boy. “Our little baby boy has arrived!! Remington Alexander Blackstock was born 4/12/16 & he is healthy & we couldn’t be happier or more in love!” she tweeted in April 2016.

Months after welcoming their son, Kelly admitted that she was done having children. The talk show host even revealed that she made Brandon get a vasectomy. “I was literally pregnant with Remy, and I was like, ‘You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again,’” she recalled on The Jenny McCarthy Show in October 2016. “If something happens, it’s a miracle of God. I literally told my OB/GYN on the table while open, ‘If I get pregnant again, I will find you!’”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock. (Photo credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock)

Kelly went on to explain that she had “horrible” pregnancies with River and Remington, because of how sick she got. “I was, like, hospitalized both pregnancies,” she admitted. “And then I thought, I wanted another little buddy [for River]. I didn’t want a kid to just be an odd man out because I felt like that a lot. I wanted her to have somebody her age, like when we’re traveling. And so I thought, ‘OK, we’ll just do it again.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way it can happen again,’ but it was worse. Remi’s pregnancy was worse than River’s.”

2017

In November 2017, both Kelly and Brandon sipped champagne with James Corden on his “Carpool Karaoke” show.

2019

Fast-forward to April 2019, and the pair brought their kids to the red carpet premiere of Ugly Dolls, where they looked like one big happy family. Also in 2019, Kelly and Brandon showed no signs of trouble in paradise when they displayed PDA on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Through the years, Kelly and Brandon have attended red carpets, events and award ceremonies. The pair appeared happier than ever during their public appearances, but it’s true what they say — you never know what’s going on behind closed doors. And, Kelly and Brandon were somewhat of a private couple. Take a look back at their better moments in our attached gallery.

2020

Kelly and Brandon’s divorce quickly became a headline-making legal battle, involving disputes over property, custody, and finances.

2022

The split was finalized in 2022, with Kelly being awarded primary custody of their children. By this time, Kelly had fully settled into life as a single mom while continuing her career as a talk show host and recording artist. Brandon largely stayed out of the public eye,

2025

In August 2025, Kelly postponed several Las Vegas residency shows, revealing that Brandon had been privately battling a serious illness. Shortly after her announcement, news broke that he had died at age 48 following a private battle with cancer.