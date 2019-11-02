21 Hottest KarJenner Vacation PIcs Of All-Time: Bikinis, Short Shorts & More

The Kardashian/Jenner girls love traveling the world, and it’s resulted in some pretty sexy photos of the sisters in the most exotic and lavish places over the years!

Whether it be a vacation as a family, with friends or with significant others, the Kardashian/Jenner clan is always making us jealous of their travels — and that’s probably because they’re constantly snapped in the most amazing photos on their trips! The ladies truly know how to make the most of their time away, and they have the pictures to prove it. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, loves visiting new places, from Finland to Costa Rica and more. She’s spent a lot of time in Europe, where she likes to lounge on lavish yachts and take the most scenic photos ever.

Kourtney has been snapped on a number of vacations by paparazzi over the years. There tons of pics of her in her bikinis and sexy one-piece swimsuits on her trips, and she always looks amazing. Kourt often takes her kids to exciting and exotic places, while also making time for girls’ trips in Mexico and Palm Springs. Of course, there are plenty of full-family vacations for the Kardashians, too. The whole crew tries to take at least one trip a year together, and the fun is often captured by Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras.

Meanwhile, as a model, Kendall Jenner, 23, gets to travel all over the world for work, and she definitely makes the most of it. Amidst her busy schedule, Kendall also makes time for some fun when she’s traveling overseas. We’ve seen her showing off her bikini body in France, Greece, Italy and more over the years!

During summer 2019, Kylie Jenner, 22, celebrated her birthday with a super lavish trip to Italy. She was joined by Travis Scott, their daughter, Stormi Webster, as well as Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The group spent several days on the luxurious vacation, and the pics were priceless! Click through the gallery above to check out more of the KarJenners’ best vacation pics!