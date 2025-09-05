Who Is John Candy’s Wife? Meet Rosemary Margaret Hobor

Image Credit: WireImage

John Candy wasn’t just a comedy legend on screen — he was also a devoted husband and father off it. The Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains and Automobiles star was married to Rosemary Margaret Hobor from 1979 until his untimely death in 1994. Together, they raised two children, Jennifer and Christopher, who have both gone on to honor their father’s legacy. Most recently, they worked behind the scenes on the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which features never-before-seen footage and intimate family memories.

With the project shining a fresh spotlight on Candy’s life, fans are also curious to know more about the woman who stood by his side through it all: his wife, Rosemary. Learn more below.

Who Was John Candy Married To?

Candy was married to Rosemary Margaret Hobor, an artist, ceramicist, and sculptor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair met in the 1970s—via a blind date—and tied the knot in 1979, remaining together until John’s passing in 1994.

“They met on a blind date,” Jennifer told the outlet. “They went out on a date and enjoyed each other, and then my dad reached out to Mom asking if she could help him type out a script.”

Who Are John Candy’s Children?

Candy and his wife had two children: Jennifer (born 1980) and Christopher (born 1984). Both went into the entertainment industry and helped co-produce John Candy: I Like Me.

What Is John Candy: I Like Me About?

The documentary celebrates Candy’s career while revealing the man behind the comedy. It features never-before-seen home videos, interviews with friends, and heartfelt stories from his family. Director Colin Hanks explained, “When you hear the name John Candy, your face lights up. He wasn’t just a great actor; he was an even better person.”

Producer Ryan Reynolds echoed the sentiment, calling Candy “a national treasure” and admitting, “I’m a superfan.”

The film also includes reflections from Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Catherine O’Hara, and Macaulay Culkin. Culkin recalls Candy as having a “paternal” presence on set, saying, “I remember John caring when not a lot of people did.”

He will make you laugh. He will make you cry. Just like he always did.

Watch the John Candy: I Like Me official trailer, coming October 10. pic.twitter.com/Ix2EoRcvST — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 4, 2025

How to Watch John Candy: I Like Me

The film premiered on September 4, 2025, opening the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. It will stream worldwide on Prime Video starting October 10, 2025.