Is Macaulay Culkin Related to John Candy? All About Their Connection

Macaulay Culkin and John Candy may not be related by blood, but the two Hollywood stars share a lasting connection through their work and friendship. Candy, the beloved Canadian comedian, was already a household name thanks to films like Planes and Trains and Automobiles, when a young Culkin crossed paths with him on set in the late 1980s. Their bond grew during projects like Uncle Buck and Home Alone, where Candy’s warmth and humor made a lasting impression on the child actor.

Now, more than three decades later, Culkin is reflecting on their relationship in the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which sheds light on Candy’s life, career, and the people who knew him best.

Find out more about their connection below.

How Is Macaulay Culkin Connected to John Candy?

Culkin and Candy shared a heartfelt connection that went beyond their on-screen work. In the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, Culkin recalls how Candy noticed his struggles with his father’s overbearing behavior during the height of his child-star fame.

“I think he always had that really great instinct. I think he saw. Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster,” Culkin explains.

“All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster. He was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything’s alright? Everything good at home? Alright.'”

For Culkin, that quiet concern meant everything. He describes Candy’s support as “a testament to the kind of man he was,” noting that the comedian was simply “looking out for” him on set. Culkin even says Candy carried a “paternal”presence in his life, something he rarely experienced elsewhere.

“It doesn’t happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on,” he admits. “I wish I got more of that in my life. It’s important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did.”

What Movies Did Macaulay Culkin and John Candy Star In Together?

The pair worked together on two beloved classics. Candy starred as the lovable but unpolished guardian in Uncle Buck (1989), where Culkin delivered one of his earliest standout performances as Miles Russell. A year later, they reunited in Home Alone (1990), with Candy appearing as Gus Polinski, the “Polka King of the Midwest.”

Macaulay Culkin and John Candy in John Hughes’ Uncle Buck (1989), a year before they’d appear in Hughes’ Home Alone (1990). For some reason, I love this type of volleying interrogation. pic.twitter.com/yqKeDXMsbb — kyle alex brett (@kyalbr) March 15, 2021

Did John Candy Have Kids?

Yes, Candy had two children with his wife, Rosemary Margaret Hobor. Their daughter, Jennifer Candy, was born in 1980 and has built a career as an actress, producer, and podcaster. Their son, Christopher Candy, was born in 1984 and is an actor and writer who has appeared in both TV and film.

Both Jennifer and Christopher played key roles in co-producing the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, honoring their father’s life and legacy.

What Happened to John Candy?

Candy tragically passed away from a heart attack on March 4, 1994, while filming Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He was just 43 years old.