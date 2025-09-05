‘John Candy: I Like Me’ Documentary: Trailer, Release Date & How to Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

John Candy brought laughter to millions with unforgettable roles in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Cool Runnings. Though the Canadian comedy legend passed away in 1994 at just 43 years old, his legacy continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

More than three decades later, a new documentary titled John Candy: I Like Me is celebrating his life and career. Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds—who proudly calls himself “a superfan”—the film blends never-before-seen footage with heartfelt reflections from Candy’s children, Jennifer and Christopher, whom he shared with his wife, Rosemary Margaret Hobor.

Together, their voices paint an intimate portrait of Candy’s enduring impact on Hollywood and the generations of fans he continues to inspire. “When you hear the name John Candy, your face lights up,” Hanks and Reynolds said in a joint statement. “He wasn’t just a great actor; he was an even better person. People loved his everyman qualities, but they didn’t know how relatable John really was. He went through the same struggles we all do, except now we talk about them. We are incredibly honored to have gotten to know the man better through this process and to bring the real John Candy to audiences.”

Find out everything to know about the upcoming documentary below.

When Does John Candy: I Like Me Premiere?

John Candy: I Like Me world-premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 4, 2025, serving as the opening film of TIFF’s 50th edition.

According to the film’s synopsis, “It’s the story of a son, husband, father, friend, and professional driven to bring joy to audiences and loved ones while battling personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.”

How Can You Watch John Candy: I Like Me?

The documentary will be available globally to stream on Prime Video starting October 10, 2025.

When the project was first announced back in 2022, Reynolds told fans, “Expect tears.”

How Did John Candy Pass Away?

John died in his sleep from a heart attack on March 4, 1994, while filming Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He was 43 years old and had publicly discussed living with anxiety and panic attacks.

Who Are John Candy’s Children?

His children, Jennifer and Christopher Candy, feature prominently in the new documentary. They co-produced the film and offer personal reflections in the story, alongside their mother, Rosemary Margaret Hobor.

John Candy: I Like Me Trailer