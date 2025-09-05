John Candy’s Children: Get to Know the Late Actor’s Daughter & Son

Image Credit: Getty Images

John Candy was one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedic actors, known for classics like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Cool Runnings. The Canadian star tragically passed away in 1994 at just 43 years old, but his legacy continues to shine. Now, more than three decades later, the new Prime Video documentary John Candy: I Like Me is giving fans a fresh look at his life and career. At the heart of his story are his two children, Jennifer and Christopher, whom he shared with his wife, Rosemary Margaret Hobor. Both have carried on his memory in their own unique ways.

Get to know John’s daughter and son below.

Jennifer Candy

Jennifer, born on February 3, 1980, was only 14 years old when her father passed away in 1994.

Like her dad, she found her way into entertainment, building a career as both an actress and producer. She’s appeared in shows like Liv and Maddie, According to Jim, and Where’s This Party?, while also working behind the scenes on projects such as Foreign Body and Prom Queen.

In addition to her work in television and production, Jennifer hosts the podcast Couch Candy, where she often interviews family friends and collaborators who knew her father best. Today, she lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Bryan Sullivan, and their child. Alongside her brother Chris, Jennifer co-produced the new Prime Video documentary John Candy: I Like Me, diving into family archives to help celebrate their dad’s extraordinary life and legacy.

Christopher Candy

Christopher was born on September 23, 1984, and was just 9 years old when John died.

He pursued acting and writing as an adult, appearing in projects like Six Feet Apart and Contracted, as well as TV spots including Rosewood and The Late Late Show with James Corden. In 2025, Chris landed a cameo in Ben Affleck’s star-studded Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial, which he later admitted he didn’t realize was such a massive production until he arrived on set.