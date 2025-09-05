How Did John Candy Die? What Happened to the Late Comedian & Actor

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

John Candy was one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedic actors, stealing scenes in classics like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Cool Runnings. With his larger-than-life presence and everyman charm, the Canadian star brought joy to audiences around the world.

His sudden death in 1994 left fans and colleagues devastated, cutting short a career filled with unforgettable performances. Now, more than three decades later, the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me revisits his life, legacy, and the circumstances surrounding his passing.

What Were John Candy’s Most Famous Movies and TV Shows?

Candy became a household name through his memorable work in both film and television. He was part of the Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV, where his characters like Johnny LaRue and Yosh Shmenge made him a fan favorite. On the big screen, he starred in classics such as Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987), Uncle Buck (1989), Cool Runnings (1993), Splash (1984), Spaceballs (1987), and The Great Outdoors (1988). He also made a cameo in Home Alone (1990) as polka band leader Gus Polinski, one of his most beloved roles despite its brevity.

How Old Was John Candy When He Passed Away?

Candy died in 1994 at the age of 43.

What Was John Candy’s Cause of Death?

Candy passed away from a heart attack on March 4, 1994, while filming the Western comedy Wagons East in Durango, Mexico.

Did John Candy Face Health Issues Before He Died?

Yes, Candy had faced several health challenges prior to his passing. He struggled with obesity for much of his life, and he also dealt with high blood pressure.

Candy spoke openly about anxiety and panic attacks, which sometimes accompanied the pressures of fame. Despite efforts to lose weight and make lifestyle changes, his health issues contributed to the heart problems that led to his untimely death.