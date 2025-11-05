Jim Curtis’ Net Worth: How Much Money Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend Has

Jim Curtis built a successful platform in the health and wellness industry before meeting Jennifer Aniston. The Friends alum’s boyfriend, with whom she went Instagram official in late 2025, is a hypnotherapist, a coach and an author. Naturally, Jen’s fans are curious about her new love and are wondering how he makes a living. After all, he’s not in the spotlight like she is. Below, keep reading to find out where Jim’s net worth stands and how he makes his money today.

What Does Jim Curtis Do for Work?

As previously noted, Jim is a hypnotherapist, a coach and an author, having published the books Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide and The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness.

As seen on his website, Jim was inspired by his own health struggles to pursue a career in holistic wellness.

“After years of living with a chronic, misdiagnosed illness and emotional trauma, he found a way to heal that honored both the body and the soul,” Jim’s site indicates. “His work is rooted in that experience — and in the belief that no matter how stuck or broken you may feel, transformation is always possible.”

What Is Jim Curtis’ Net Worth?

Jim’s exact net worth is currently unclear, but multiple outlets have reported that it lies between $1 million and $5 million.

How Did Jim Curtis Make His Money?

Jim built his net worth thanks to royalties from his published books, the money he earns from coaching sessions, speaking at various events and providing courses with his wellness platform.

“My own illness and disability forced me to confront the limited beliefs, disconnection, and trauma that were keeping me sad, sick, and alone,” Jim’s website indicates. “Through many powerful tools, including hypno-realization, I not only transformed my physical health, depression, and relationships, but I’ve also helped thousands of others break free to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community and love.”

Before he found his passion, Jim worked on Wall Street for two years. During a 2018 interview with Fast Company, Jim opened up about the symptoms that his illness caused in addition to his past job.

“It was unknown how they started, but I very rapidly became ill and soon had trouble walking,” Jim explained, referring to the lesions that doctors found on his spinal cord when he was 22. “My illness was telling me something about the perception of who I was, [which to me] was this macho guy; I was an athlete, and I had a plan to work on Wall Street, so I did it.”

Admitting that his Wall Street job “couldn’t have been a worse choice” for him, Jim explained that it was “super high-stress, which is inflammatory and devastating for a condition like mine. It increased symptoms of fatigue and pain, and it brought on new ones like IBS [irritable bowel syndrome] and other things I couldn’t control.”

What Is Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth?

Jennifer Aniston currently boasts a net worth of $320 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Jim Curtis Meet Jennifer Aniston?

It’s still unclear how Jim and Jennifer met, but they were first spotted together in July 2025, and she went public with their romance in November of that year via Instagram. Alongside a black-and-white photo, Jen called Jim, “my love,” in her caption while wishing him a “Happy Birthday.”