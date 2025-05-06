Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth in 2025: How Much Money She Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has been a Hollywood favorite for many years thanks to her iconic roles in Friends, Just Go With It, We’re the Millers, and more. Recently, she made headlines after a man crashed into the front gate of her Bel Air home on Monday, May 5, 2025. Although police responded to a “burglary suspect” call, the incident occurred while the actress was at home. A security guard, who described the suspect as being in his 70s, was on site to assist. The reason behind the incident has not yet been determined, according to CNN.

Despite the news, Jennifer remains a household name in Hollywood. Learn how her time in the spotlight has contributed to her net worth below.

How Did Jennifer Aniston Get Rich?

Jennifer earned much of her wealth from her time on Friends. The fan-favorite sitcom was a hit in the 1990s, running for 10 seasons and continuing to attract new generations of viewers. In addition to the show and other acting projects that contribute to her fortune, she also has multiple brand partnerships that boost her net worth.

Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth in 2025

The actress has a net worth of $320 million, with a reported salary of $1.25 million per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Jennifer Aniston Married?

No, Jennifer is not currently married, but she has been married twice—first to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux.

Does Jennifer Aniston Have Kids?

No, Jennifer does not have any children, though she has previously spoken about her struggles with fertility.

She spoke to Allure a couple of years ago and reflected on her experience, saying, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it.”

Jennifer continued, “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”