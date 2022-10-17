Jessie James Decker’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children With Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is a country singer and contestant on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

She’s been married to retired NFL star Eric Decker for almost ten years.

Jessie and Eric have three children together.

Jessie James Decker, 34, is juggling being a country singer, a contestant on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, and a mom of three. Jessie shares three kids with her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, 35. The couple got married in June 2013 and wasted no time expanding their family with the additions of daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4. Now that the Deckers are settled in Nashville, Jessie has actually alluded to wanting a fourth child.

“It depends on the month!” she laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in June 2022. “I go through phases… this month is a ‘No.’ Next month might be a ‘Yes.’ ” We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Jessie and Eric’s adorable three children below!

Vivianne

Jessie and Eric welcomed their first child, daughter Vivianne Rose Decker, on March 18, 2014. Eric signed a deal with the New York Jets that same month. The couple had gotten married less than one year before Vivianne was born. They tied the knot on June 22, 2013 when Eric was playing for the Denver Broncos.

Vivianne has grown into a beautiful young girl. She started third grade in August 2022 which Jessie documented on Instagram with a photo of Vivianne dressed in her school uniform sitting on the steps with the Decker family’s dog. Jessie gushed over how fast her daughter has grown up in her caption.

In her EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, Jessie admitted that Vivianne “begs her” for a sister all the time. “I try to give her her fix with her little cousins, my sister’s babies, but she would be an amazing sister,” the Kittenish founder told us. “But you know, she’s eight and a half, I feel like it’s just too big of an age difference at this point. Sydney [Bass] and I were three years and it was perfect.”

Eric Jr.

Jessie and Eric welcomed their second child, son Eric Decker II, on September 4, 2015, a year and a half after his big sister was born. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a photo of Eric Jr. dressed in football attire as a shoutout to his dad. “We are so overwhelmed with love and feeling so blessed to have him join our family,” Jessie wrote.

Little Eric started first grade in August and posed for photos that his proud mom took. Jessie took her fans that she “made cinnamon rolls, sausage and grits” as requested by little Eric on his big day. The “Flip My Hair” singer said she was “so proud” of little Eric starting first grade.

Forrest

Jessie and Eric’s third child, son Forrest Decker, was born on March 31, 2018, four years to the month after the arrival of his big sister. Jessie shared a photo of herself cradling baby Forrest in the hospital after he was born. “Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram.

Forrest is now four years old and he’s truly become the star of the Decker family! He went to the DWTS studio to support his mom on Elvis Night and he dressed in a cute little Elvis outfit. Forrest cheered on Jessie as she danced a Foxtrot with her partner Alan Bersten to the Elvis song “Trouble.” Jessie documented Forrest’s adorable look as Elvis all over Instagram that week.

Forrest also made headlines back in July 2022, when he accidentally posted a naked photo of his dad Eric. The 4-year-old snapped two selfies of himself enthusiastically smiling in front of his dad as Eric was naked in the shower, revealing his entire left profile from head to toe. The pictures were reportedly online for at least 30 minutes before the Jessie and Eric were notified about the mistake.

Both Jessie and Eric laughed about the accident on their social media pages. On Eric’s Instagram Story, the football player wrote, “Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower.”