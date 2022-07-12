Jessie James Decker’s Son, 4, Accidentally Posts Naked Photos Of Dad Eric

It looks like Eric Decker might want to put some parental controls on his iPhone when it’s left unsupervised with his son. Country singer Jessie James Decker, 34, and her former football star husband Eric, 35, were in for quite the surprise when Jessie’s friend alerted her that their 4-year-old son, Forrest, posted an NSFW image of Eric on his Instagram page on June 11. It turns out that Forrest snapped two selfies of himself enthusiastically smiling in front of his dad as he was naked in the shower, revealing his entire left profile from head to toe. There was no caption with the pictures (seen here), which were online for at least 30 minutes before the brunette cutie’s parents were notified about the mistake, per Page Six.

Jessie shared screenshots of the hilarious text message conversation she had with her friend notifying her of the situation on her Instagram Story for all to see. “No I can’t stop laughing Jessie. I can’t,” the Kittenish founder‘s friend sent her along with a screenshot of the post. “I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t know go grab.” Jessie simply replied, “Omg.” She then tagged her husband in her Story post, writing, “I can’t even,” with a laughing emoji.

Eric also laughed about the accident on his own Story, writing, “Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower.” At least it was just his side!

The famous couple did not seem at all worried about the situation, especially since this wasn’t the first time Eric’s fully nude side profile has been shared with the world. Jessie herself took to Instagram in March to wish her hubby a happy birthday and posted a photo of him posing naked on the edge of a pool. His left leg was positioned up to hide anything he did not want the public seeing and his right arm crossed his body so he could rest his elbow on his knee and his head in his hand, which was in a fist. The position left very little to the imagination and showed off his impressive muscles. “The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece … My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die,” Jessie gushed. “I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you”

Jessie and Eric share three kids: girl Vivianne, 8, and boys Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4. In June, Jessie EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife if she wants a fourth child after admitting on social media that she sometimes thinks about it. “It depends on the month girl!” she said. “I go through phases… this month is a ‘No.’ Next month might be a ‘Yes.’” Vivianne, though, really wants a sister and apparently “begs” her mother for one constantly. Only time will tell!